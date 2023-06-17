Calendar-Boomerang

SATURDAY

Laramie PrideFest - Chalk, Proclamation and March: 9-11 a.m., starting at 1st Street Plaza located at 106 Grand Ave. Chalk drawing will begin at 9 a.m., the proclamation reading at 10 a.m., then followed by the march around downtown to the Albany County Courthouse and back west down Grand Avenue. For more details about all events during the week, visit the website laramiepridefest.com/events.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus