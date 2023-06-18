Snowy Range Summer Theatre presents “Dragons Love Tacos”: 10 a.m. June 18 and June 20–25; 6 p.m. June 18 and June 23–25; at University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Thrust Theatre. The No. 1 New York Times best-selling children's book comes to life in a big way as the taco party of all taco parties literally brings down the house. Featuring puppets, a vibrant set, and high-energy characters, this deliciously funny story will have the audience laughing out loud and wishing they read the fine print more closely: “Now Made with Spicy Jalapeno Peppers.” For tickets, call 307-766-6666 or go online at www.tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984/.
Walk with a Doc:1:30-2:30 p.m., at Washington Park west shelter. Walk with a Doc is a national organization focused on encouraging healthy physical activity while reversing the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle. Free to the public, the group will hear from a local healthcare provider about a health-related topic, and then it’s on to stretching and walking. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Laramie Elks Lodge No. 582 Father's Day Celebration: 5 p.m., at 103 S. 2nd St. Cost is $20 for members and guests with a complimentary meal for fathers who are members. The menu is steak, baked potato, salad and dessert. RSVP by calling 307-742-2024 or at the lodge by Friday, June 16.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Albany County office closures: All offices will be closed on Monday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth-Freedom Day. The offices will resume regular work hours on Tuesday.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets:Daily at various times in person or via Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Feeding Laramie Valley's 'Kids Out to Lunch' program: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday-Friday lasting through Aug. 11, at Feeding Laramie Valley's building in LaBonte Park, 968 N. 9th St. The organization offers this summer food program for children ages 18 and under. Adults accompanying children may also enjoy lunch at a suggested donation of $1.50. The in person on-site meals will be fresh, homemade, delicious and healthy as always. For more information contact Feeding Laramie Valley at 307-223-4399 or email sandy@feedinglaramievalley.org.
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. To register for the program, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.
Progressive Voter Alliance's forum meeting: 7 p.m., at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laramie, 1402 E. Gibbon St. Ken Chestek will give an update on the legislative session and Ray Kasckow will talk about the Rainbow Flag and inclusion. After their presentations, the meeting is open to anyone who wants to speak for two minutes about any topic. There also will be time for questions after everyone has spoken.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
WEDNESDAY
Growing in Grace Outreach Ministry Bible study: 10 a.m., at The Grounds Internet & Coffee Lounge, 171 N. 3rd St. The study can also be attended via Zoom. For more information, contact Cyndi at 907-231-7740.
Albany County Genealogical Society research assistance: 1-4 p.m. on Wednesdays, at Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St. All age groups are welcome as historians from the Albany County Genealogical Society will be available to help anyone interested in researching their family history. For more information, email albanygenealogy@gmail.com.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.