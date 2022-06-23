THURSDAY
Lunch and Learn “Sex Education and Voice Coaching”: Noon to 1 p.m., via Zoom and at Half Acre Gym room 115, 1000 E. University Ave. Virtual workshop (with in-person viewing possible) about gender affirming voice and communication training. To learn more or for login information, contact laramie.pridefest@gmail.com.
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Animal evacuation preparedness workshop: 6-7:30 p.m., 3510 S. 3rd St. Leave with a plan for evacuating livestock and other animals in case of a disaster.
Laramie PrideFest Pride Karaoke: 7-10 p.m., The Great Untamed, 209 S. 3rd St.
Snowy Range Summer Theatre presents “Murderers”: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Acting Studio (limited seating). Tickets $14 general admission, $11 for seniors and $7 for students and children older than 5. For tickets, call 307-766-6666 or visit tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984.
FRIDAY
Queer and Ally Training: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., UW Rainbow Resource Center. Limited to 30 participants, email twolfgan@uwyo.edu to register. Coordinated by UW Multicultural Affairs. Contact laramie.pridefest@gmail.com for information and to RSVP.
Downtown Laramie Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m., parking lot north of Depot Park on South 1st Street.
WYOmerica Caravan Tour performs at Gem City Nights: 6-9 p.m., Train Depot Park. Free.
Laramie PrideFest Drag Show: 7-10 p.m., The Ruffed Up Duck Saloon, 310 S. 5th St.
Snowy Range Summer Theatre presents “Happy Days”: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Acting Studio (limited seating). Tickets $14 general admission, $11 for seniors and $7 for students and children older than 5. For tickets, call 307-766-6666 or visit tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984.
UW Planetarium presents “Black Holes”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. Are these nature’s mistake or portals to the unknown? Physics can let s speculate about the nature off these bizarre structures.
Cowboy Summer Movie Series presents “Sing 2”: 8 p.m., War Memorial Stadium. Gates open at 7:30. Free entry and parking, enter through Gate 3. No outside food or drink, please. Free popcorn, water and prizes.
SATURDAY
Pilot Hill Community Day: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Pilot Hill Recreation Area, east end of Willett Drive. Sessions include 9 a.m. Geology and the Aquifer; 10 a.m. Native Plant Walk, Mindful Visit and Bike Check; noon-2:30 p.m. Nature Photography.
Pride Proclamation and March: 10 a.m. to noon, 1st St. Plaza.
Big Laramie Volunteer Fire Department Burger Bash: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Woods Landing resort parking lot at Highways 230 and 10. A fundraiser for the local fire department in Jelm.
Drag Story Hour: 11 a.m. to noon, Washington Park. Coordinated by Laramie PrideFest.
Pride in the Park: Noon to 4 p.m., Washington Park. Coordinated by Laramie PrideFest.
Snowy Range Summer Theatre presents “Murderers”: 2 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Acting Studio (limited seating). Tickets $14 general admission, $11 for seniors and $7 for students and children older than 5. For tickets, call 307-766-6666 or visit tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984.
UW Planetarium presents “The Dark Matter Mystery, Exploring a Cosmic Secret”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. What keeps galaxies together? What are the building blocks of the universe? What makes the universe look the way it looks today? Researchers around the globe try to answer these questions.
Summer Market Day at the fairgrounds: 3-6 p.m., activities building.
Special issue launch of The Deserted Pride issue: 5:30-8:30 p.m., The Great Untamed, 209 S. 3rd St. Coordinated by Laramie PrideFest.
Snowy Range Summer Theatre presents “Happy Days”: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Acting Studio (limited seating). Tickets $14 general admission, $11 for seniors and $7 for students and children older than 5. For tickets, call 307-766-6666 or visit tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984.
UW Planetarium presents “Liquid Sky Electronica”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. Enjoy a custom playlist of music from today’s top artists as the 4K resolution planetarium sky melts and becomes a canvas of color, patterns and movement.
SUNDAY
Pride worship service: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 602 E. Garfield St.
St. Laurence O’Toole Food Truck Festival: 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Catholic church gardens at 4th and Kearney streets. Local food trucks and summer activities to build community fellowship.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Snowy Range Summer Theatre presents “Murderers”: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Acting Studio (limited seating). Tickets $14 general admission, $11 for seniors and $7 for students and children older than 5. For tickets, call 307-766-6666 or visit tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
America Sewing Guild Laramie Chapter meets: 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. Please enter through the lower east door off the parking lot.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Snowy Range Summer Theatre presents “Happy Days”: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Acting Studio (limited seating). Tickets $14 general admission, $11 for seniors and $7 for students and children older than 5. For tickets, call 307-766-6666 or visit tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984.
WEDNESDAY
UW Summer Concert Series features Stay Awhile: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Simpson Plaza on the UW campus.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m. at outdoors Harbon Park, North 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Laramie Municipal Band season-opening concert: 7:30 p.m., Washington Park at the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell at the corner of 18th and Sheridan streets. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy a family friendly performance. All Municipal Band concerts are free.
Snowy Range Summer Theatre presents “Murderers”: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Acting Studio (limited seating). Tickets $14 general admission, $11 for seniors and $7 for students and children older than 5. For tickets, call 307-766-6666 or visit tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984.
June 30
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Snowy Range Summer Theatre presents “Happy Days”: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Acting Studio (limited seating). Tickets $14 general admission, $11 for seniors and $7 for students and children older than 5. For tickets, call 307-766-6666 or visit tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984.
July 1
Downtown Laramie Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m., parking lot north of Depot Park on South 1st Street.
Snowy Range Summer Theatre presents “Murderers”: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Acting Studio (limited seating). Tickets $14 general admission, $11 for seniors and $7 for students and children older than 5. For tickets, call 307-766-6666 or visit tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984.
UW Planetarium presents “Search for Extra-Terrestrial Life”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. Are we alone in the universe? Astronomers are using telescopes from ground and space to try and locate signs of life on other planets.
July 2
Snowy Range Summer Theatre presents “Happy Days”: 2 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Acting Studio (limited seating). Tickets $14 general admission, $11 for seniors and $7 for students and children older than 5. For tickets, call 307-766-6666 or visit tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984.
UW Planetarium presents “Distant Worlds, Alien Life?”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. This is a beautiful planetarium film exploring one of the most enduring questions of humankind: Are we alone?
Snowy Range Summer Theatre presents “Murderers”: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Acting Studio (limited seating). Tickets $14 general admission, $11 for seniors and $7 for students and children older than 5. For tickets, call 307-766-6666 or visit tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984.
UW Planetarium presents “Wyoming Skies”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. What’s up in the sky around Wyoming.
July 3
Walk with a Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Washington Park west shelter No. 3. Bring walking shoes and a friend. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
FOURTH OF JULY
Let Freedom Ring celebration: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Washington Park. Laramie Municipal Band plays at 10 a.m. to noon; as many as a dozen local bands perform on various stages from noon-4 p.m. Free activities for kids in east side of park. Also enjoy food vendors and other retail booths.
Laramie Fire in the Sky fireworks display: About 10 p.m., launched from the area near 22nd Street and Armory Road.
July 5
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
July 6
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m. at outdoors Harbon Park, North 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Family Fun Night hosted by Eppson Center for Seniors: 5-10 p.m., Albany County Fairgrounds. All proceeds benefit the center. Enjoy carnival games, live music, a cornhole tournament and food vendors.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m. in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
July 7
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Diabetes Support Group meets: 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Email questions@ivinsosnhospital.org for the link.
July 8
Downtown Laramie Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m., parking lot north of Depot Park on South 1st Street.
UW Planetarium presents “Stellar Graveyard”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. White dwarfs, neutron stars, pulsars, nova, supernova, planetary nebulae and other bizarre but beautiful objects that decorate the heavens.
July 9
UW Planetarium presents “The Hot and Energetic Universe”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. Presentation uses immersive visualizations and real images to illustrate the achievements of modern astronomy.
UW Planetarium presents “Liquid Sky, Psychedelic Indie Rock”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. Enjoy a custom playlist of out-of-this-world music from artists such as Tame Impala, MGMT, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, STRFKR and others in 5.1 surround and 4K resolution.
July 10
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
July 11
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Albany County Historic Preservation Board meets: 6 p.m. via Microsoft Teams. To attend and receive an invite, email a request to kcbard@charter.net.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
July 12
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Albany County Republican Party meets: 6 p.m., Albany County Public Library.
July 13
UW Summer Concert Series features The Unknown Knowns: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Simpson Plaza on the UW campus.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m. at outdoors Harbon Park, North 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m. in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
July 14
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
July 15
Downtown Laramie Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m., parking lot north of Depot Park on South 1st Street.
UW Planetarium presents “Science of Sci-Fi ‘Twister’”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. Join a UWYO atmospheric scientist, meteorologist and storm chaser to bread down the good and bad of the movie.
July 16
Albany County CattleWomen Ranch Tour: 8 a.m., Wyoming Territorial Prison Historic Site. Make reservations by July 8 by calling Sandra at 307-760-5590 or Bonnie at 307-745-5116.
RM’s Cornhole Tournament: 9:30 a.m., Washington Park. A fundraiser for Whiting High School transportation assistance program, entry is $30. To sign up, visit app.scoreholio.com/link/6Hi8.
UW Planetarium presents “Seeing!”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. Follow the journey of a single photon as it is produced in a distant star before traveling across the vast expanse of space to land on someone’s retina.
Summer Market Day at the fairgrounds: 3-6 p.m., beef barn.
UW Planetarium presents “Wyoming Skies”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. What’s up in the sky around Wyoming.
July 17
Walk with a Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Washington Park west shelter No. 3. Bring walking shoes and a friend. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
July 18
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
July 19
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
July 20
UW Summer Concert Series features The Wynona: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Simpson Plaza on the UW campus.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m. at outdoors Harbon Park, North 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m. in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
July 21
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
July 22
Downtown Laramie Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m., parking lot north of Depot Park on South 1st Street.
UW Planetarium presents “JWST, First Color Pictures”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. The epic mission to send a tennis court-sized observatory past the moon will reveal the mysteries of the universe like never before.
July 23
Eagle Classic Car and Bike Show: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 126 E. Lyon St. Entry $10 per car, $5 per bike with all proceeds benefiting Camp Hope. Food special, $5 for a hot dog, chips, watermelon and soda. For more information, email theeagleclassic3493@gmail.com.
UW Planetarium presents “Europe to the Stars”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. An epic journey behind the scenes at the most productive ground-based observatory in the world.
Summer Market Day at the fairgrounds: 3-6 p.m., beef barn.
July 24
Downtown Laramie Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m., parking lot north of Depot Park on South 1st Street.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
UW Planetarium presents “Liquid Sky EDM”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. Enjoy a custom playlist of classic and contemporary electronic hits set to the psychedelic visuals of Milkdrop in 5.1 surround and 4K resolution.
July 25
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
America Sewing Guild Laramie Chapter meets: 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St.
July 26
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
July 27
UW Summer Concert Series features Tierney Brynn: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Simpson Plaza on the UW campus.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m. at outdoors Harbon Park, North 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
July 28
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
July 29
Downtown Laramie Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m., parking lot north of Depot Park on South 1st Street.
UW Planetarium presents “Yellowstone to Enceladus”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. Wyoming’s Yellowstone area was designated the first national park over 100 years ago as a natural preserve and curiosity. Millions flock to its awesome displays of volcanic power as half the world’s known geysers are within the park. A billion miles away on an icy moon of Saturn, a similar power lies beneath the surface causing fantastic ice plumes to reach into space.
July 30
UW Planetarium presents “Out There, Extrasolar Worlds”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. For thousands of years, mankind thought that the Earth was the center of the universe. Thanks to our curiosity, imagination and urge to explore, we know that planets like ours are nothing special in the cosmos.
UW Planetarium presents “Wyoming Skies”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. What’s up in the sky around Wyoming.
July 31
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Aug. 1
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
Aug. 2
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Aug. 3
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m. at outdoors Harbon Park, North 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m. in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
Aug. 4
Summer Market Day at the fairgrounds: 3-6 p.m., family night.
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Diabetes Support Group meets: 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Email questions@ivinsosnhospital.org for the link.
Aug. 5
Downtown Laramie Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m., parking lot north of Depot Park on South 1st Street.
Aug. 7
Walk with a Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Washington Park west shelter No. 3. Bring walking shoes and a friend. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Aug. 8
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Albany County Historic Preservation Board meets: 6 p.m. via Microsoft Teams. To attend and receive an invite, email a request to kcbard@charter.net.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
Aug. 9
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Albany County Republican Party meets: 6 p.m., Albany County Public Library.
Aug. 10
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m. at outdoors Harbon Park, North 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m. in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
Aug. 11
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Aug. 12
Downtown Laramie Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m., parking lot north of Depot Park on South 1st Street.
Aug. 13
Summer Market Day at the fairgrounds: 3-6 p.m., beef barn.
Aug. 14
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Aug. 15
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
Aug. 16
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Aug. 17
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m. at outdoors Harbon Park, North 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m. in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
Aug. 18
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Aug. 19
Downtown Laramie Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m., parking lot north of Depot Park on South 1st Street.
Aug. 21
Walk with a Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Washington Park west shelter No. 3. Bring walking shoes and a friend. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Aug. 22
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
America Sewing Guild Laramie Chapter meets: 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St.
Aug. 23
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Aug. 24
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m. at outdoors Harbon Park, North 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Aug. 25
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Aug. 26
Downtown Laramie Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m., parking lot north of Depot Park on South 1st Street.
Aug. 28
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Aug. 29
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
Aug. 30
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Aug. 31
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m. at outdoors Harbon Park, North 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Have an event for What’s Happening? Send it to Managing Editor Greg Johnson at gjohnson@laramieboomerang.com.