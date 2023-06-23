Calendar-Boomerang

Snowy Range Summer Theatre presents “Dragons Love Tacos”: 10 a.m. June 23–25; 6 p.m. June 23–25; at University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Thrust Theatre. The No. 1 New York Times best-selling children's book comes to life in a big way as the taco party of all taco parties literally brings down the house. Featuring puppets, a vibrant set, and high-energy characters, this deliciously funny story will have the audience laughing out loud and wishing they read the fine print more closely: “Now Made with Spicy Jalapeno Peppers.” For tickets, call 307-766-6666 or go online at www.tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984/.

