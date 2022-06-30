THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Snowy Range Summer Theatre presents “Happy Days”: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Acting Studio (limited seating). Tickets $14 general admission, $11 for seniors and $7 for students and children older than 5. For tickets, call 307-766-6666 or visit tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984.
FRIDAY
Downtown Laramie Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m., parking lot north of Depot Park on South 1st Street.
Laramie Elks Lodge steak feed fundraiser: 5:30-7:30 p.m., 103 S. 2nd St. The Marshall’s Steaks on the Grill event costs $16 for members and their guests. Call 307-742-2024 by 6 p.m. Thursday to make a reservation.
Snowy Range Summer Theatre presents “Murderers”: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Acting Studio (limited seating). Tickets $14 general admission, $11 for seniors and $7 for students and children older than 5. For tickets, call 307-766-6666 or visit tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984.
UW Planetarium presents “Search for Extra-Terrestrial Life”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. Are we alone in the universe? Astronomers are using telescopes from ground and space to try and locate signs of life on other planets.
SATURDAY
Snowy Range Summer Theatre presents “Happy Days”: 2 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Acting Studio (limited seating). Tickets $14 general admission, $11 for seniors and $7 for students and children older than 5. For tickets, call 307-766-6666 or visit tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984.
UW Planetarium presents “Distant Worlds, Alien Life?”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. This is a beautiful planetarium film exploring one of the most enduring questions of humankind: Are we alone?
Snowy Range Summer Theatre presents “Murderers”: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Acting Studio (limited seating). Tickets $14 general admission, $11 for seniors and $7 for students and children older than 5. For tickets, call 307-766-6666 or visit tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984.
UW Planetarium presents “Wyoming Skies”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. What’s up in the sky around Wyoming.
SUNDAY
Walk with a Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Washington Park west shelter No. 3. Bring walking shoes and a friend. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
MONDAY, FOURTH OF JULY
WHAT’S CLOSED FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY: Albany County and city of Laramie offices are closed; the landfill is closed; trash and recycling collection that normally happens on Monday will be done Tuesday; post office, closed; most banks, closed; most retail and grocery stores, open; Boomerang office, closed.
Freedom Has a Birthday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Washington Park. Laramie Municipal Band plays at 10 a.m. to noon; as many as a dozen local bands perform on various stages from noon-4 p.m. Free activities for kids in east side of park. Also enjoy food vendors and other retail booths.
Laramie Fire in the Sky fireworks display: About 10 p.m., launched from the area near 22nd Street and Armory Road.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
WEDNESDAY
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m. at outdoors Harbon Park, North 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Family Fun Night hosted by Eppson Center for Seniors: 5-10 p.m., Albany County Fairgrounds. All proceeds benefit the center. Enjoy carnival games, live music, a cornhole tournament and food vendors.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m. in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
July 7
Diabetes Support Group meets: 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Email questions@ivinsosnhospital.org for the link.
July 8
UW Planetarium presents “Stellar Graveyard”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. White dwarfs, neutron stars, pulsars, nova, supernova, planetary nebulae and other bizarre but beautiful objects that decorate the heavens.
July 9
UW Planetarium presents “The Hot and Energetic Universe”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. Presentation uses immersive visualizations and real images to illustrate the achievements of modern astronomy.
UW Planetarium presents “Liquid Sky, Psychedelic Indie Rock”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. Enjoy a custom playlist of out-of-this-world music from artists such as Tame Impala, MGMT, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, STRFKR and others in 5.1 surround and 4K resolution.
July 10
July 11
Albany County Historic Preservation Board meets: 6 p.m. via Microsoft Teams. To attend and receive an invite, email a request to kcbard@charter.net.
July 12
Albany County Republican Party meets: 6 p.m., Albany County Public Library.
July 13
Wyoming Veterans Commission assistance: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Laramie Readiness Center, 4750 Highway 130. A service officer will be available for community outreach and will meet with veterans and their families to help them apply for benefits, file claims or request health care. Call 307-399-1821 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
UW Summer Concert Series features The Unknown Knowns: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Simpson Plaza on the UW campus.
July 14
July 15
UW Planetarium presents “Science of Sci-Fi ‘Twister’”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. Join a UWYO atmospheric scientist, meteorologist and storm chaser to bread down the good and bad of the movie.
July 16
Albany County CattleWomen Ranch Tour: 8 a.m., Wyoming Territorial Prison Historic Site. Make reservations by July 8 by calling Sandra at 307-760-5590 or Bonnie at 307-745-5116.
RM’s Cornhole Tournament: 9:30 a.m., Washington Park. A fundraiser for Whiting High School transportation assistance program, entry is $30. To sign up, visit app.scoreholio.com/link/6Hi8.
UW Planetarium presents “Seeing!”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. Follow the journey of a single photon as it is produced in a distant star before traveling across the vast expanse of space to land on someone’s retina.
Summer Market Day at the fairgrounds: 3-6 p.m., beef barn.
UW Planetarium presents “Wyoming Skies”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. What’s up in the sky around Wyoming.
July 17
July 18
July 19
July 20
UW Summer Concert Series features The Wynona: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Simpson Plaza on the UW campus.
July 21
July 22
UW Planetarium presents “JWST, First Color Pictures”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. The epic mission to send a tennis court-sized observatory past the moon will reveal the mysteries of the universe like never before.
July 23
Eagle Classic Car and Bike Show: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 126 E. Lyon St. Entry $10 per car, $5 per bike with all proceeds benefiting Camp Hope. Food special, $5 for a hot dog, chips, watermelon and soda. For more information, email theeagleclassic3493@gmail.com.
UW Planetarium presents “Europe to the Stars”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. An epic journey behind the scenes at the most productive ground-based observatory in the world.
Summer Market Day at the fairgrounds: 3-6 p.m., beef barn.
July 24
Downtown Laramie Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m., parking lot north of Depot Park on South 1st Street.
UW Planetarium presents “Liquid Sky EDM”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. Enjoy a custom playlist of classic and contemporary electronic hits set to the psychedelic visuals of Milkdrop in 5.1 surround and 4K resolution.
July 25
America Sewing Guild Laramie Chapter meets: 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St.
July 26
July 27
UW Summer Concert Series features Tierney Brynn: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Simpson Plaza on the UW campus.
July 28
July 29
UW Planetarium presents “Yellowstone to Enceladus”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. Wyoming’s Yellowstone area was designated the first national park over 100 years ago as a natural preserve and curiosity. Millions flock to its awesome displays of volcanic power as half the world’s known geysers are within the park. A billion miles away on an icy moon of Saturn, a similar power lies beneath the surface causing fantastic ice plumes to reach into space.
July 30
UW Planetarium presents “Out There, Extrasolar Worlds”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. For thousands of years, mankind thought that the Earth was the center of the universe. Thanks to our curiosity, imagination and urge to explore, we know that planets like ours are nothing special in the cosmos.
UW Planetarium presents “Wyoming Skies”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. What’s up in the sky around Wyoming.
July 31
Aug. 1
Aug. 2
Aug. 3
Aug. 4
Summer Market Day at the fairgrounds: 3-6 p.m., family night.
Diabetes Support Group meets: 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Email questions@ivinsosnhospital.org for the link.
Aug. 5
Aug. 7
Aug. 8
Albany County Historic Preservation Board meets: 6 p.m. via Microsoft Teams. To attend and receive an invite, email a request to kcbard@charter.net.
Aug. 9
Albany County Republican Party meets: 6 p.m., Albany County Public Library.
Aug. 10
Aug. 11
Aug. 12
Aug. 13
Summer Market Day at the fairgrounds: 3-6 p.m., beef barn.
Aug. 14
Aug. 15
Aug. 16
Aug. 17
Aug. 18
Aug. 19
Aug. 21
Aug. 22
America Sewing Guild Laramie Chapter meets: 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St.
Aug. 23
Aug. 24
Aug. 25
Aug. 26
Aug. 28
Aug. 29
Aug. 30
Aug. 31
