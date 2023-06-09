Toys for Tots Garage Sale: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at Boardwalk Mercado, 1951 Snowy Range Rd. The garage sale is at the same times Friday and Saturday, June 9-10. Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday, June 8. Furniture or clothing will not be accepted. All proceeds will go toward Albany County Toys for Tots for local less fortunate children. For more information, contact Tonia Ridge at 307-214-2155.
SATURDAY
Laramie Audubon Society's Nature Scavenger Hunts: 9 a.m., at LaBonte Park near the park shelter adjacent to the parking area on the corner of 9th and East Sully streets. The free, outdoor, nature-themed fun events will be monthly for children and their families. The group will walk around the park on a scavenger hunt for birds, plants and more. Kids can take home a nest-building prize activity. Updates to the monthly schedule will be posted on the organization’s website at laramieaudubon.blogspot.com.
SUNDAY
Laramie Elks Lodge No. 582 Flag Day Tribute and Retirement Ceremony: 2 p.m., at 103 S. 2nd St. Burgers will follow the ceremony, and donations are appreciated.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets:Daily at various times in person or via Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. To register for the program, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.
Albany County Historic Preservation Board meets: 6 p.m. via Microsoft Teams. To attend and receive an invite, email a request to kcbard@charter.net.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
WEDNESDAY
Growing in Grace Outreach Ministry Bible study: 10 a.m., at The Grounds Internet & Coffee Lounge, 171 N. 3rd St. The study can also be attended via Zoom. For more information, contact Cyndi at 907-231-7740.
Albany County Genealogical Society research assistance: 1-4 p.m. on Wednesdays, at Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St. All age groups are welcome as historians from the Albany County Genealogical Society will be available to help anyone interested in researching their family history. For more information, email albanygenealogy@gmail.com.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission meets: 5 p.m., at the Albany County Courthouse (525 E. Grand Ave.) in the Commissioner's room or via Zoom teleconferencing. The agendas and information about how to join the meetings via Zoom can be found online at www.co.albany.wy.us.
Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s breastfeeding/pumping class:5:30-6:30 p.m., at Ivinson’s Women and Children Center Conference Room. The class is an overview of what breastfeeding is about, how to do it and all of the benefits for mom and baby. It also will provide helpful hints on how to best go back to work, pump and resume a professional lifestyle while still breastfeeding. Sign-up online at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.