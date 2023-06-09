Calendar-Boomerang

Toys for Tots Garage Sale: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at Boardwalk Mercado, 1951 Snowy Range Rd. The garage sale is at the same times Friday and Saturday, June 9-10. Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday, June 8. Furniture or clothing will not be accepted. All proceeds will go toward Albany County Toys for Tots for local less fortunate children. For more information, contact Tonia Ridge at 307-214-2155.

