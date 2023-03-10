Calendar-Boomerang

FRIDAY

American Legion Post 14 Fish Fryday: 5:30-7 p.m., at 417 E. Ivinson Ave. The Fish Fryday will continue through April except for March 17 as the Legion will be preparing for its annual Legion Birthday Dinner scheduled for the next day. The Fish Fryday cost is $7 for members and $10 for nonmembers.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus