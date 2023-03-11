...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley
Mountains, Shirley Basin, Central Laramie Range and Southwest
Platte County, East Platte County, Central Carbon County and
North Snowy Range Foothills.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 MPH or gusts
of 58 MPH or more can lead to property damage.
Zonta Club of Laramie’s Suited for Success: 1-3 p.m., at third floor of Laramie Elks Lodge No. 582, 103 S. 2nd St. Gently used and donated clothing is available free of charge for women entering or in the workforce. The open house is on the second Saturday of the month during UW semesters. Clothing collection, storage and distribution is sponsored by Zonta Club of Laramie, a philanthropic organization that advocates for and supports women and girls in our community and globally.
UW Theatre and Dance and Relative Theatrics presents “Babel”: 7:30 p.m., Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday, at the University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Studio Theatre. Also in partnership with UW Honors College, Jacqueline Goldfinger’s dark comedy “Babel” is set in the near future and follows two couples who go to extreme lengths to have a baby in a society where embryos must be “pre-certified.” When each couple faces the test results, things take a frighteningly complicated turn. Tickets are available at 307-766-6666 or the website tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984.
SUNDAY
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or via Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. To register for the program, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group meets: 5:30-6:45 p.m., at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Dr.
Albany County Historic Preservation Board meets: 6 p.m. via Microsoft Teams. To attend and receive an invite, email a request to kcbard@charter.net.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
South of Laramie Water & Sewer District monthly board meeting: 5:30 p.m., at 2461 County Shop Rd. The meeting is open to the public.
WEDNESDAY
Growing in Grace Outreach Ministry Bible study: 10 a.m., at The Grounds Internet & Coffee Lounge, 171 N. 3rd St. The study can also be attended via Zoom. For more information, contact Cyndi at 907-231-7740.
Albany County Genealogical Society research assistance: 1-4 p.m. on Wednesdays, at Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St. Members of the ACGS are offering free drop-in research assistance. No reservations are required. For more information, email albanygenealogy@gmail.com.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea: There will not be a meeting on March 15 because of spring break. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting: 5 p.m., in the meeting room at Albany County Road and Bridge Shop, 2920 County Shop Rd. The meeting can also be accessed via Zoom teleconferencing. The agenda and information about how to join the meeting via Zoom, go online at co.albany.wy.us.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Fly-tying classes for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
SATURDAY, MARCH 18
American Legion Post 14 Birthday Party: 5:30-7 p.m., at 417 E. Ivinson Ave. The Legion will be celebrating its birthday with a free dinner of Reubens or corned beef for members. Legion awards also will be presented at 7 p.m.