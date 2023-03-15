WEDNESDAY
Growing in Grace Outreach Ministry Bible study: 10 a.m., at The Grounds Internet & Coffee Lounge, 171 N. 3rd St. The study can also be attended via Zoom. For more information, contact Cyndi at 907-231-7740.
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. To register for the program, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.
Albany County Genealogical Society research assistance: 1-4 p.m. on Wednesdays, at Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St. Members of the ACGS are offering free drop-in research assistance. No reservations are required. For more information, email albanygenealogy@gmail.com.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea: There will not be a meeting on March 15 because of spring break. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting: 5 p.m., in the meeting room at Albany County Road and Bridge Shop, 2920 County Shop Rd. The meeting can also be accessed via Zoom teleconferencing. The agenda and information about how to join the meeting via Zoom, go online at co.albany.wy.us.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Fly-tying classes for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
FRIDAY
Albany County CattleWomen meets: 11:30 a.m., at a location to be determined. Visit the website wyaccw.com during the week before the meeting for location and more information.
Elks Lodge No. 582 Fundraiser Dinner: 5:30-7 p.m., at 103 S. 2nd St. Corned beef and cabbage, two sides and dessert for members and guests. Cost is $10 per person with limited quantities. To reserve, call the Lodge at 307-742-2024 by 5 p.m. Thursday.
SATURDAY
American Legion Post 14 Birthday Party: 5:30-7 p.m., at 417 E. Ivinson Ave. The Legion will be celebrating its birthday with a free dinner of Reubens or corned beef for members. Legion awards also will be presented at 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Walk with a Doc: 1:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming War Memorial Fieldhouse. Hear from healthcare professionals and get your steps in. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
Friends of Music organ concert: 3 p.m., at University of Wyoming Arts & Sciences Auditorium. Free of charge and open for everyone, especially children or young people who would like to know more about pipe organs. Concerts last about 90 minutes, and players are anyone who would like to play. For more information, contact Punch Williamson at 307-761-3889.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.