SATURDAY
American Legion Post 14 Birthday Party: 5:30-7 p.m., at 417 E. Ivinson Ave. The Legion will be celebrating its birthday with a free dinner of Reubens or corned beef for members. Legion awards also will be presented at 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Walk with a Doc: 1:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming War Memorial Fieldhouse. Hear from healthcare professionals and get your steps in. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
Friends of Music organ concert: 3 p.m., at University of Wyoming Arts & Sciences Auditorium. Free of charge and open for everyone, especially children or young people who would like to know more about pipe organs. Concerts last about 90 minutes, and players are anyone who would like to play. For more information, contact Punch Williamson at 307-761-3889.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or via Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. To register for the program, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group meets: 5:30-6:45 p.m., at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Dr.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
Albany County Historical Society March meeting: 7 p.m., at Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 E. University Ave. Wyoming State Archeologist Spencer Pelton will give a talk on his work at the Willow Springs campsite dig near Tie Siding, which contains evidence of 1,500 years of use. The meeting is free and open for the public. Refreshments will be served. For more information or questions, contact Jane Nelson at 307-745-8541.
WEDNESDAY
Growing in Grace Outreach Ministry Bible study: 10 a.m., at The Grounds Internet & Coffee Lounge, 171 N. 3rd St. The study can also be attended via Zoom. For more information, contact Cyndi at 907-231-7740.
Albany County Genealogical Society research assistance: 1-4 p.m. on Wednesdays, at Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St. Members of the ACGS are offering free drop-in research assistance. No reservations are required. For more information, email albanygenealogy@gmail.com.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Laramie Audubon Society March meeting: 7 p.m., at University of Wyoming Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center street-level auditorium, corner of 10th and Lewis streets. The meeting will feature two University of Wyoming graduate students. Emily Shertzer will describe the results of research regarding the impact of habitat change on songbirds. Katie Davis will discuss beavers in Greater Yellowstone. Arrive early to find parking and to participate in an informal "bird chat" and refreshments during the half hour preceding the meeting.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Fly-tying classes for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
FRIDAY
Laramie Cares Foundation free QPR training: 1-2:30 p.m., at Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St. QPR (question, persuade, refer) offers an opportunity to recognize the warning signs, suicidal communications of people in trouble and how to respond. QPR is not a form of counseling or treatment, rather it is intended to offer hope through positive action. People of all ages are welcome. For more information, call Lorraine at 307-760-1196 or Mary at 307-721-2970.
American Legion Post 14 Fish Fryday: 5:30-7 p.m., at 417 E. Ivinson Ave. The Fish Fryday will continue through April Cost is $7 for members and $10 for nonmembers.
SATURDAY, MARCH 25
Laramie Audubon Society field trip: 8 a.m., Participants for the free field trip will meet at 1st Street Plaza in downtown at the corner of 1st Street and Grand Avenue. Then they will carpool/caravan to various lakes within about 30 miles of Laramie with the trip lasting about three hours. Attendees with their own transportation can leave at any time. The trips provide an opportunity to look for migratory waterfowl, raptors and other birds in the Laramie Valley. Participants should bring binoculars, warm clothes, water and snacks. With advance notice, the group may be able to loan binoculars to new birders. For up-to-date information about Laramie Audubon Society programs, go online at laramieaudubon.blogspot.com/ or email Laramie.audubon@gmail.com.