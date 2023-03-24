Calendar-Boomerang

FRIDAY

Laramie Cares Foundation free QPR training: 1-2:30 p.m., at Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St. QPR (question, persuade, refer) offers an opportunity to recognize the warning signs, suicidal communications of people in trouble and how to respond. QPR is not a form of counseling or treatment, rather it is intended to offer hope through positive action. People of all ages are welcome. For more information, call Lorraine at 307-760-1196 or Mary at 307-721-2970.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus