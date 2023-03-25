Calendar-Boomerang

SATURDAY

Laramie Audubon Society field trip: 8 a.m., Participants for the free field trip will meet at 1st Street Plaza in downtown at the corner of 1st Street and Grand Avenue. Then they will carpool/caravan to various lakes within about 30 miles of Laramie with the trip lasting about three hours. Attendees with their own transportation can leave at any time. The trips provide an opportunity to look for migratory waterfowl, raptors and other birds in the Laramie Valley. Participants should bring binoculars, warm clothes, water and snacks. With advance notice, the group may be able to loan binoculars to new birders. For up-to-date information about Laramie Audubon Society programs, go online at laramieaudubon.blogspot.com/ or email Laramie.audubon@gmail.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus