FRIDAY
American Legion Post 14 Friday Fish Fry: 5:30-7 p.m., at 417 E. Ivinson Ave. The Friday Fish Fry will continue through March. The cost is $7 for members and $10 for nonmembers.
Elks Lodge No. 582 Friday dinner: 5:30-7 p.m., at 103 S. 2nd St. Beer-battered cod, two sides and dessert. For members and guests. Cost is $15 per person. There are limited quantities, call 307-742-2024 to make a reservation.
SATURDAY
UW Music presents guest pianist Dr. Ray Kilburn: 7:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. This free recital open to everyone will feature a much sought-after recitalist, master teacher and adjudicator. Kilburn serves as an artist-faculty member at Ball State University, where he teaches piano performance. He previously held tenured faculty positions at the University of South Carolina-Coastal and Peace College.
SUNDAY
Walk with a Doc: 1:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming War Memorial Fieldhouse. Hear from healthcare professionals and get your steps in. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or via Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. To register for the program, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group meets: 5:30-6:45 p.m., at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Dr.
Ivinson Memorial Hospital 1973 Time Capsule Opening: 5-7 p.m. in the West Atrium of the hospital. The event is open to the public. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
UW Theatre and Dance and Relative Theatrics presents "Babel": 7:30 p.m., March 7-11; 2 p.m. March 12, at the University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Studio Theatre. Also in partnership with UW Honors College, Jacqueline Goldfinger's dark comedy "Babel" is set in the near future and follows two couples who go to extreme lengths to have a baby in a society where embryos must be "pre-certified." When each couple faces the test results, things take a frighteningly complicated turn. Tickets are available at 307-766-6666 or the website tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984.
WEDNESDAY
Growing in Grace Outreach Ministry Bible study: 10 a.m., at The Grounds Internet & Coffee Lounge, 171 N. 3rd St. The study can also be attended via Zoom. For more information, contact Cyndi at 907-231-7740.
Albany County Genealogical Society research assistance: 1-4 p.m. on Wednesdays, at Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St. Members of the ACGS are offering free drop-in research assistance. No reservations are required. For more information, albanygenealogy@gmail.com.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Laramie Cares Foundation free QPR training: 4-5:30 p.m., at Laramie Fire Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23rd St. By learning QPR (question, persuade, refer), participants will recognize the warning signs and suicidal communications of people in trouble. QPR is not a form of counseling or treatment, rather it is intended to offer hope through positive action. People of all ages are welcome. For more information, call 307-721-2970.
Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s Prenatal, Postpartum & Comfort Measures course: 5:30-6:30 p.m., in the Summit Conference Room on the third floor of the hospital. For more information, visit the website ivinsonhospital.org/calendar/calendars/prenatalClasses. Register at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
THURSDAY
Laramie Women’s Club monthly meeting: noon, at Alice Hardie Stevens Center, at 603 E. University Ave. Meetings, on the second Thursday of every month through May, are open to the public and feature potluck dining and special guest speakers.
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Fly-tying classes for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.