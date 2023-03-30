THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Fly-tying classes for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
FRIDAY
American Legion Post 14 Fish Fryday: 5:30-7 p.m., at 417 E. Ivinson Ave. The Fish Fryday will continue through April except for March 17 as the Legion will be preparing for its annual Legion Birthday Dinner scheduled for the next day. The Fish Fryday cost is $7 for members and $10 for nonmembers.
SATURDAY
Laramie Elks Lodge No. 582 Officer Installation/Murder Mystery Night: 4 p.m., at 103 S. 2nd St. Officer installation will begin at 4 p.m., followed by dinner at 5:30 p.m. and murder mystery following dinner. The dinner will be Joel and Cindy's chicken fried steak with a cost of $20 per person for members and guests. RSVP by Thursday by calling 307-742-2024.
UW Music presents Wyoming Baroque, "Heroes and Heroines": 7:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Recital Hall. The free program open to the public brings together nationally-known artists specializing in historically informed performances of 17th and 18th century repertoire - Vivaldi, Handel, Telemann and Strozzi - as well as contemporary compositions featuring instruments built to the same specifications. The ensemble is in residence at Sheridan College and performs at the Whitney Center for the Arts. Committed to education and arts advocacy, Wyoming Baroque also presents masterclasses at schools and community centers throughout the region.
SUNDAY
Walk with a Doc: 1:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming War Memorial Fieldhouse. Hear from healthcare professionals and get your steps in. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
UW Music presents Faculty Chamber Music Recital: 3 p.m., at University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Recital Hall. The free recital open to the public will feature guest pianist Brooks Hafey, as well as faculty Blake McGee, clarinet, and James Przygocki, viola. The program will feature music by Robert Schumann, Gordon Jacob, Lowell Liebermann and Tom Benjamin.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or via Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. To register for the program, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group meets: 5:30-6:45 p.m., at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Dr.