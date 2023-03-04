Calendar-Boomerang

SATURDAY

UW Music presents guest pianist Dr. Ray Kilburn: 7:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. This free recital open to everyone will feature a much sought-after recitalist, master teacher and adjudicator. Kilburn serves as an artist-faculty member at Ball State University, where he teaches piano performance. He previously held tenured faculty positions at the University of South Carolina-Coastal and Peace College.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus