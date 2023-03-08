WEDNESDAY
Growing in Grace Outreach Ministry Bible study: 10 a.m., at The Grounds Internet & Coffee Lounge, 171 N. 3rd St. The study can also be attended via Zoom. For more information, contact Cyndi at 907-231-7740.
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. To register for the program, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.
Albany County Genealogical Society research assistance: 1-4 p.m. on Wednesdays, at Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St. Members of the ACGS are offering free drop-in research assistance. No reservations are required. For more information, email albanygenealogy@gmail.com.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Laramie Cares Foundation free QPR training: 4-5:30 p.m., at Laramie Fire Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23rd St. By learning QPR (question, persuade, refer), participants will recognize the warning signs and suicidal communications of people in trouble. QPR is not a form of counseling or treatment, rather it is intended to offer hope through positive action. People of all ages are welcome. For more information, call 307-721-2970.
Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s Prenatal, Postpartum & Comfort Measures course: 5:30-6:30 p.m., in the Summit Conference Room on the third floor of the hospital. For more information, visit the website ivinsonhospital.org/calendar/calendars/prenatalClasses. Register at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
UW Theatre and Dance and Relative Theatrics presents “Babel”: 7:30 p.m., March 8-11; 2 p.m. March 12, at the University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Studio Theatre. Also in partnership with UW Honors College, Jacqueline Goldfinger’s dark comedy “Babel” is set in the near future and follows two couples who go to extreme lengths to have a baby in a society where embryos must be “pre-certified.” When each couple faces the test results, things take a frighteningly complicated turn. Tickets are available at 307-766-6666 or the website tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984.
THURSDAY
Laramie Women’s Club monthly meeting: noon, at Alice Hardie Stevens Center, at 603 E. University Ave. Meetings, on the second Thursday of every month through May, are open to the public and feature potluck dining and special guest speakers.
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
PFLAG Laramie March meeting: 6:30 p.m., at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 602 E. Garfield St. PFLAG is the first and largest organization for LGBTQ+ people, their parents, families and allies. Guests are welcome. For more information, email pflaglaramie@gmail.com.
Fly-tying classes for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
FRIDAY
American Legion Post 14 Fish Fryday: 5:30-7 p.m., at 417 E. Ivinson Ave. The Fish Fryday will continue through April except for March 17 as the Legion will be preparing for its annual Legion Birthday Dinner scheduled for the next day. The Fish Fryday cost is $7 for members and $10 for nonmembers.
SATURDAY
Zonta Club of Laramie’s Suited for Success: 1-3 p.m., at third floor of Laramie Elks Lodge No. 582, 103 S. 2nd St. Gently used and donated clothing is available free of charge for women entering or in the workforce. The open house is on the second Saturday of the month during UW semesters. Clothing collection, storage and distribution is sponsored by Zonta Club of Laramie, a philanthropic organization that advocates for and supports women and girls in our community and globally.