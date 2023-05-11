Calendar-Boomerang

THURSDAY

Laramie Women’s Club meets: noon, at Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 E. Ivinson Ave. The meeting will begin with a buffet luncheon, and then will be honoring longtime members, initiating five new members and installing officers for balance of 2023 through 2024. The meeting is open to women interested in giving back to our community through volunteering and special events. For more information, contact Ina Buckner at 307-272-3562.

