...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Wyoming and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in east central Wyoming, Converse
County Lower Elevations and Niobrara County. In southeast Wyoming,
Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, East Platte
County, Laramie Valley, North Laramie Range and South Laramie
Range.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding
of creeks and rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Laramie Women’s Club meets: noon, at Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 E. Ivinson Ave. The meeting will begin with a buffet luncheon, and then will be honoring longtime members, initiating five new members and installing officers for balance of 2023 through 2024. The meeting is open to women interested in giving back to our community through volunteering and special events. For more information, contact Ina Buckner at 307-272-3562.
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Albany County Republican Party meets: 6 p.m., at Fox Run Golf Course, 489 Wyoming Highway 230.
Fly-tying classes for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
SATURDAY
Zonta Club of Laramie’s Suited for Success: 1-3 p.m., at third floor of Laramie Elks Lodge No. 582, 103 S. 2nd St. Gently used and donated clothing is available free of charge for women entering or in the workforce. This open house is the last scheduled for the UW spring semester and will resume in the fall. Clothing collection, storage and distribution is sponsored by Zonta Club of Laramie, a philanthropic organization that advocates for and supports women and girls in our community and globally.
Helios Trio Chamber Music Intensive final concert: 5 p.m., at University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The free concert open to the public will feature violinists John Gilbert, John Fadial, violist Claudine Bigelow, cellist Beth Vanderborgh, and pianist Chi-Chen Wu, and student chamber groups. Works by Schumann, Schubert, Stamitz, and Handel-Halverson.
SUNDAY
Laramie Elks Lodge No. 582 Mother's Day Brunch: 11 a.m., at 103 S. 2nd St. The brunch for members and guests will cost $13; and includes breakfast casserole, fruit and dessert. To reserve a plate, call 307-742-2024 by Friday.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or via Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. To register for the program, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
WEDNESDAY
Growing in Grace Outreach Ministry Bible study: 10 a.m., at The Grounds Internet & Coffee Lounge, 171 N. 3rd St. The study can also be attended via Zoom. For more information, contact Cyndi at 907-231-7740.
Albany County Genealogical Society research assistance: 1-4 p.m. on Wednesdays, at Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St. Members of the ACGS are offering free drop-in research assistance. No reservations are required. For more information, email albanygenealogy@gmail.com.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.