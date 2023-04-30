TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
UW Music presents Dawson-Lacava recital: 7:30 p.m. at University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Recital Hall. The free performance open to the public will feature guest artists and alumni Meghan Dawson, soprano, and Leandro Lacava, tenor, graduates from the studio of Dr. Katrina Zook. They will be accompanied by UW Music faculty pianist Dr. Jiwon Han featuring music by Gaetano Donizetti, Tchaikovsky, Heitor Villa-Lobos, Richard Strauss, Ernesto De Curtis, Gabriel Fauré, Charles Gounod and Leonard Bernstein.
WEDNESDAY
Growing in Grace Outreach Ministry Bible study: 10 a.m., at The Grounds Internet & Coffee Lounge, 171 N. 3rd St. The study can also be attended via Zoom. For more information, contact Cyndi at 907-231-7740.
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. To register for the program, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.
Albany County Genealogical Society research assistance: 1-4 p.m. on Wednesdays, at Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St. Members of the ACGS are offering free drop-in research assistance. No reservations are required. For more information, email albanygenealogy@gmail.com.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. For more information, visit online at laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s free labor and delivery class: 5:30 p.m., in the Sugarloaf Conference Room on the third floor. The course is designed to help better understand the process of labor and delivery. It covers what to expect when it is time for a baby to be born, what to do when it is time and the laboring/delivery process. It will conclude with a brief tour of Ivinson’s labor and delivery unit. Register at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Diabetes Support Group meets: 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Email questions@ivinsosnhospital.org for the link.
Fly-tying classes for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.