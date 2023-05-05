Calendar-Boomerang

FRIDAY

Friends of the Library Book Sale (members only): 2:30-5:30 p.m., in the basement of Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. The Friends of the Library is hosting a four-day book sale in May. The sale on Friday is a members-only shopping time. Membership is open to everyone and sign-up is available at the circulation desk, online at friends.acplwy.org, or at the door. Memberships are $10 per person, $15 per household and $50 Benefactor. New Memberships and renewals can be purchased the day of the sale. For more information, visit the Facebook page at facebook.com/ACPLBookSale, email FOL_booksale@acplwy.org, or call 307-721-2580 ext. 5464.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus