Friends of the Library Book Sale (members only): 2:30-5:30 p.m., in the basement of Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. The Friends of the Library is hosting a four-day book sale in May. The sale on Friday is a members-only shopping time. Membership is open to everyone and sign-up is available at the circulation desk, online at friends.acplwy.org, or at the door. Memberships are $10 per person, $15 per household and $50 Benefactor. New Memberships and renewals can be purchased the day of the sale. For more information, visit the Facebook page at facebook.com/ACPLBookSale, email FOL_booksale@acplwy.org, or call 307-721-2580 ext. 5464.
Laramie Elks Lodge No. 582 Cinco de Mayo Fundraiser: 5:30-7 p.m., at 103 S. 2nd St. The dinner for members and guests will cost $15; and includes tacos and enchiladas (beef or chicken), beans, rice, green chili sopaipillas, all sides, and a beer or margarita. To reserve a plate, call 307-742-2024 by noon on Friday.
UW Cello Festival Kick Off Concert: 7:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The free concert open to the public will feature a solo recital with Dr. Lawrence Stomberg, professor of cello from the University of Delaware, performing works of Hailstork, Carol, Thomas, Swift and Roe.
SATURDAY
Friends of the Library Book Sale: 10:00 a.m.-5:30 p.m., in the basement of Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. The sale on Saturday is open to the public, as well as Sunday, May 7, and Monday, May 8, at the same times. All items are half-price on Monday. The sale includes books, vinyl, CDs, DVDs, audiobooks and more. This sale has a large selection of DVDs, a large amount of boooks in a variety of languages, and a good selection of vintage books in all genres. For more information, visit the Facebook page at facebook.com/ACPLBookSale, email FOL_booksale@acplwy.org, or call 307-721-2580 ext. 5464.
UW Cello Festival Cello Choir Concert: 5 p.m., at University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. The free concert open to the public will feature intermediate and advanced cello choirs (about 70 cellists), directed by Douglas Moore and Robert Stahly.
UW Cello Festival Gala Concert: 7:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The free concert open to the public will feature superstar cellist Guy Johnston, pianist Chi-Chen Wu; and cellists Beth Vanderborgh, Lawrence Stomberg, Jeslie Michial-Jones, Stephanie Flores, Mitch Smith, and Jaxon Cox performing works by Rachmaninoff and Gwyenth Walker.
SUNDAY
Walk with a Doc:1:30-2:30 p.m., at Washington Park west shelter. Walk with a Doc is a national organization focused on encouraging healthy physical activity while reversing the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle. Free to the public, the group will hear from a local healthcare provider about a health-related topic, and then it’s on to stretching and walking. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
The Unexpected Company Senior Theatre meets: 2 p.m., at Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St. There will be discussion on the group's fall performance. For those ages 50 and over and interested in acting with the group, feel free to attend.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets:Daily at various times in person or via Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. To register for the program, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.