Friends of the Library Book Sale: 10:00 a.m.-5:30 p.m., in the basement of Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. The sale on Saturday is open to the public, as well as Sunday, May 7, and Monday, May 8, at the same times. All items are half-price on Monday. The sale includes books, vinyl, CDs, DVDs, audiobooks and more. This sale has a large selection of DVDs, a large amount of boooks in a variety of languages, and a good selection of vintage books in all genres. For more information, visit the Facebook page at facebook.com/ACPLBookSale, email FOL_booksale@acplwy.org, or call 307-721-2580 ext. 5464.
UW Cello Festival Cello Choir Concert: 5 p.m., at University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. The free concert open to the public will feature intermediate and advanced cello choirs (about 70 cellists), directed by Douglas Moore and Robert Stahly.
UW Cello Festival Gala Concert: 7:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The free concert open to the public will feature superstar cellist Guy Johnston, pianist Chi-Chen Wu; and cellists Beth Vanderborgh, Lawrence Stomberg, Jeslie Michial-Jones, Stephanie Flores, Mitch Smith, and Jaxon Cox performing works by Rachmaninoff and Gwyenth Walker.
SUNDAY
Walk with a Doc:1:30-2:30 p.m., at Washington Park west shelter. Walk with a Doc is a national organization focused on encouraging healthy physical activity while reversing the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle. Free to the public, the group will hear from a local healthcare provider about a health-related topic, and then it’s on to stretching and walking. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
The Unexpected Company Senior Theatre meets: 2 p.m., at Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St. There will be discussion on the group's fall performance. For those ages 50 and over and interested in acting with the group, feel free to attend.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets:Daily at various times in person or via Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. To register for the program, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.
Albany County Historic Preservation Board meets: 6 p.m. via Microsoft Teams. To attend and receive an invite, email a request to kcbard@charter.net.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
WEDNESDAY
Growing in Grace Outreach Ministry Bible study: 10 a.m., at The Grounds Internet & Coffee Lounge, 171 N. 3rd St. The study can also be attended via Zoom. For more information, contact Cyndi at 907-231-7740.
Albany County Genealogical Society research assistance: 1-4 p.m. on Wednesdays, at Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St. Members of the ACGS are offering free drop-in research assistance. No reservations are required. For more information, email albanygenealogy@gmail.com.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission meets: 5 p.m., at the Albany County Road and Bridge Shop (2920 County Shop Rd.) in the meeting room or via Zoom teleconferencing. The agendas and information about how to join the meetings via Zoom can be found online at http://www.co.albany.wy.us.
Laramie Women's Club meets: noon, at Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 E. Ivinson Ave. The meeting will begin with a buffet luncheon, and then will be honoring longtime members, initiating five new members and installing officers for balance of 2023 through 2024. The meeting is open to women interested in giving back to our community through volunteering and special events. For more information, contact Ina Buckner at 307-272-3562.
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Albany County Republican Party meets: 6 p.m., at Fox Run Golf Course, 489 Wyoming Highway 230.
Fly-tying classes for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.