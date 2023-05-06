Calendar-Boomerang

SATURDAY

Friends of the Library Book Sale: 10:00 a.m.-5:30 p.m., in the basement of Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. The sale on Saturday is open to the public, as well as Sunday, May 7, and Monday, May 8, at the same times. All items are half-price on Monday. The sale includes books, vinyl, CDs, DVDs, audiobooks and more. This sale has a large selection of DVDs, a large amount of boooks in a variety of languages, and a good selection of vintage books in all genres. For more information, visit the Facebook page at facebook.com/ACPLBookSale, email FOL_booksale@acplwy.org, or call 307-721-2580 ext. 5464.

