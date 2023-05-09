TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
WEDNESDAY
Growing in Grace Outreach Ministry Bible study: 10 a.m., at The Grounds Internet & Coffee Lounge, 171 N. 3rd St. The study can also be attended via Zoom. For more information, contact Cyndi at 907-231-7740.
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. To register for the program, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.
Albany County Genealogical Society research assistance: 1-4 p.m. on Wednesdays, at Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St. Members of the ACGS are offering free drop-in research assistance. No reservations are required. For more information, email albanygenealogy@gmail.com.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission meets: 5 p.m., at the Albany County Road and Bridge Shop (2920 County Shop Rd.) in the meeting room or via Zoom teleconferencing. The agendas and information about how to join the meetings via Zoom can be found online at http://www.co.albany.wy.us.
Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s Prenatal, Postpartum & Comfort Measures course: 5:30-6:30 p.m., in the Summit Conference Room on the third floor of the hospital. For more information, visit the website ivinsonhospital.org/calendar/calendars/prenatalClasses. Register at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
THURSDAY
Laramie Women's Club meets: noon, at Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 E. Ivinson Ave. The meeting will begin with a buffet luncheon, and then will be honoring longtime members, initiating five new members and installing officers for balance of 2023 through 2024. The meeting is open to women interested in giving back to our community through volunteering and special events. For more information, contact Ina Buckner at 307-272-3562.
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Albany County Republican Party meets: 6 p.m., at Fox Run Golf Course, 489 Wyoming Highway 230.
Fly-tying classes for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.