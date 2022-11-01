TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
WEDNESDAY
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St. For more information, visit visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m. in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
Relative Theatrics presents “Brilliant Traces” by Cindy Lou Johnson in partnership with United Way Albany County: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2-5, Gryphon Threatre, Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 E. Garfield St. For more information and tickets, visit relativetheatrics.com.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m. at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Diabetes Support Group meets: 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Email questions@ivinsosnhospital.org for the link.
Fly-fishing rod building for veterans: 7-9 p.m., Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
FRIDAY
Laramie Elks Lodge Deb’s Fried Shrimp Dinner fundraiser: 5:30-7:30 p.m., located at 103 S. 2nd St. Cost is $15 for members and guests. Limited quantities, and to reserve call 307-721-2024.
The Unexpected Company Senior Theater: will present its newest production of “Six Slices of Life,” a series of short comedies about the follies of getting older at 7 p.m. on Nov 4-5 and 2 p.m. on Nov. 6 at Alice Hardie Stevens Center, located at 603 E. University Ave. Tickets are $15 and available now online at eppsoncenter.org (plus a $2 convenience fee) or in person at the Eppson Center for Seniors or the Laramie Plains Museum Carriage House.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.