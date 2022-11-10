THURSDAY
Laramie Women’s Club monthly meeting: noon at Alice Hardie Stevens Center, at 603 E. University Ave. Meetings, on the second Thursday of every month through May, are open to the public and feature potluck dining and special speakers.
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m. at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Diabetes Support Group meets: 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Email questions@ivinsosnhospital.org for the link.
MCL Detachment 777 Marine Corps Birthday Celebration: No host cocktails 6 p.m., dinner and celebration 7 p.m. at Fraternal order of Eagles, 126 Lyon St. For Marines, Navy Corpsmen and friends. For tickets and more information, call 307-760-1525 or 307-745-4429.
PFLAG Laramie monthly meeting: 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 602 E. Garfield St. PFLAG is the first and largest organization for LGBTQ+ people, their parents, families and friends. Guests are welcome. For more information, email pflaglaramie@gmail.com.
Fly-fishing rod building for veterans: 7-9 p.m. at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
UW Wind Symphony and Symphonic Band presents “Changemakers”: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. The concert, directed by Dr. Robert Besler, will present works by composers, contemporary and historic, who have changed the concepts, perceptions and directions of the modern wind band, influencing those who followed. Tickets are are available at 307-766-6666 from noon to 6 p.m and online at tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984.
FRIDAY
Veterans Day closures: In observance of Veterans Day, all Albany County and city of Laramie offices will be closed. The city’s trash and recycling will be picked up as normal, and the landfill/recycling center will have limited hours from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Normal office hours will resume on Monday.
American Legion Post 14 breakfast and ceremony: 6:30-10 a.m. at 417 E. Ivinson Ave. Veterans Day observance. The breakfast is free for veterans. The public also is invited for a ceremony at 11 a.m.
Ten Thousand Villages Annual Fair Trade Holiday Bazaar: 4-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. (use Harney Street entrance). For more information, call 307-760-8280.
Laramie Elks Lodge Veteran’s Appreciation Dinner: 5:30-7 p.m. at 103 S. 2nd St. Limited quantities for members and guests. Veterans eat free and cost is $8 for others. Dinner will be pasta, choice of sauce, salad, bread and desert. For more information and to reserve, call 307-742-2024.
SATURDAY
Zonta Club of Laramie Free Clothing Open House: 1-3 p.m. at third floor of Laramie Elks Lodge, 103 S. 2nd St. Gently used and donated clothing is available free of charge for women entering or in the workforce. This open house is on the second Saturday of the month during UW semesters.
Ten Thousand Villages Annual Fair Trade Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. (use Harney Street entrance). For more information, call 307-760-8280.