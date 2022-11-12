SATURDAY

Zonta Club of Laramie Free Clothing Open House: 1-3 p.m. at third floor of Laramie Elks Lodge, 103 S. 2nd St. Gently used and donated clothing is available free of charge for women entering or in the workforce. This open house is on the second Saturday of the month during UW semesters.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus