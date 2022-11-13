SUNDAY
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m. at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
The Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild meets: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. Enter the building on the lower east side doorway from the parking lot. This is a date change because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Members will be presenting “Sew and Tell” with sharing of their various projects and the challenges they have overcome or suggestions for how to solve the challenges. Refreshments will follow the presentation. Chapter Cabinet elections will also take place. For more information, contact Sue (srgreen54@yahoo.com), Jean (jeanttaylor@gmail.com) or Bobbie (rlschimek@gmail.com).
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
Trauma & Crisis to Hope & Resilience Class: 6:30-8 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 S. 7th St., for anyone and everyone to explore assault and violence with Pastor Nathan Keith, M.S., a chaplain certified with the International Conference of Police Chaplains. For more information, email pastornate3421@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St. For more information, visit visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission meets: 5 p.m. at Albany County Courthouse, 525 E. Grand Ave or via Zoom. The agenda and information about how to join the meeting via Zoom can be found at http://www.co.albany.wy.us.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m. in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
UW Jazz Combos with Ben Markley Big Band: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. Join the University of Wyoming Jazz Studies program for the Ben Markley Big Band with UW Jazz Combos. Markley is the UW Jazz Studies director and will be joined by many special guests. Admission is free.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Relative Theatrics presents a free reading of “The Thanksgiving Play” by Larissa Fasthorse: 6:30 p.m. at the UW Art Museum. The event is in partnership with the museum and the Native American Education, Research and Cultural Center and supported in part by Wyoming Humanities. For more information visit the website relativetheatrics.com.
Fly-fishing rod building for veterans: 7-9 p.m., Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
Albany County Historical Society meets: 7 p.m. at Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 E. University Ave. Konnie Kronk will give a presentation on the Albany County ranching exhibit that she has curated for the Laramie Plains Museum. All are welcome and refreshments will be served. For more information, call Jane at 307-399-9438.
Wyoming Jazz Ensemble concert: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. Tickets are available at 307-766-6666 and tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984.
FRIDAY
Albany County CattleWomen meets: 11:30 a.m., location TBD. Visit wyaccw.com in the week before the meeting for location and more information.