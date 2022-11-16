WEDNESDAY
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission meets: 5 p.m., at Albany County Courthouse, 525 E. Grand Ave or via Zoom. The agenda and information about how to join the meeting via Zoom can be found at http://www.co.albany.wy.us.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m., in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
UW Jazz Combos with Ben Markley Big Band: 7:30 p.m., at Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. Join the University of Wyoming Jazz Studies program for the Ben Markley Big Band with UW Jazz Combos. Markley is the UW Jazz Studies director and will be joined by many special guests. Admission is free.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Relative Theatrics presents a free reading of “The Thanksgiving Play” by Larissa Fasthorse: 6:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming Art Museum. The event is in partnership with the museum and the Native American Education, Research and Cultural Center and supported in part by Wyoming Humanities. For more information visit the website relativetheatrics.com.
Fly-fishing rod building for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
Albany County Historical Society meets: 7 p.m., at Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 E. University Ave. This meeting was rescheduled from the normal Tuesday dates. Konnie Kronk will give a presentation on the Albany County ranching exhibit that she has curated for the Laramie Plains Museum. All are welcome and refreshments will be served. For more information, call Jane at 307-399-9438.
Wyoming Jazz Ensemble concert: 7:30 p.m., at Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. Tickets are available at 307-766-6666 and tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984.
FRIDAY
Albany County CattleWomen meets: 11:30 a.m., location TBD. Visit wyaccw.com in the week before the meeting for location and more information.
SUNDAY
Walk with a Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming War Memorial Fieldhouse. Bring walking shoes and a friend. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
UW Faculty Recital Series: 3 p.m., at Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. Trio Goiânia featuring Brazilian musicians Alessandro Borgomanero, violinist, and Luciano Pontes, violist, along with UW music faculty member and pianist, Theresa Bogard. Admission is free.
Friends of Music organ concert: 3 p.m., at St. Matthew’s Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. Free of charge and open for everyone, especially children or young people who would like to know more about pipe organs. Concerts last about 90 minutes, and players are anyone who would like to play. For more information, contact Punch Williamson at 307-761-3889.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group meets: 5:30-6:45 p.m., at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Dr.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
NOV. 23
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: No meeting is scheduled for the Thanksgiving holiday this week. For more information, visit visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
NOV. 24
Happy Thanksgiving!