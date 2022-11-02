WEDNESDAY
Surviving and thriving after cancer (STAC): The fall season runs through Nov. 9 to offer social support and education to leading a healthy lifestyle during and after cancer. Meets at Noon and 5 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s Outpatient Rehabilitation Center, 255 N. 30th St. For more information, visit ivinsonhospital.org/stac.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m. in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
Relative Theatrics presents “Brilliant Traces” by Cindy Lou Johnson in partnership with United Way Albany County: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2-5, Gryphon Threatre, Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 E. Garfield St. For more information and tickets, visit relativetheatrics.com.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m. at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Diabetes Support Group meets: 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Email questions@ivinsosnhospital.org for the link.
Fly-fishing rod building for veterans: 7-9 p.m. at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
FRIDAY
Laramie Elks Lodge Deb’s Fried Shrimp Dinner fundraiser: 5:30-7:30 p.m., 103 S. 2nd St. Cost is $15 for members and guests. Limited quantities, and to reserve call 307-721-2024.
The Unexpected Company Senior Theater: will present its newest production of “Six Slices of Life,” a series of short comedies about the follies of getting older at 7 p.m. on Nov 4-5 and 2 p.m. on Nov. 6 at Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 E. University Ave. Tickets are $15 and available now online at eppsoncenter.org (plus a $2 convenience fee) or in person at the Eppson Center for Seniors or the Laramie Plains Museum Carriage House.
SUNDAY
Walk with a Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m. at UW Fieldhouse. Bring walking shoes and a friend. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m. at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Laramie Civic Chorus and Community Band fall concert: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. Conducted by Dr. Robert Belser with guest conductors Kirsten Caskey and Parker Allen and the chorus accompanied by pianist Andrés Felipe Usuga. Tickets: tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Albany County Republican Party meets: 6 p.m., at Albany County Public Library.
NOV. 9
Surviving and thriving after cancer (STAC): The fall season concludes Nov. 9 to offer social support and education to leading a healthy lifestyle during and after cancer. Meets at Noon and 5 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s Outpatient Rehabilitation Center, 255 N. 30th St. For more information, visit ivinsonhospital.org/stac.
UW Music presents Front Range Chamber Players: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The nonprofit FRCP is northern Colorado’s resident professional chamber music group since 1985 The ensemble presents an annual series of concerts in Fort Collins, Colorado, venues for audiences of all ages. Admission is free.
NOV. 10
Laramie Women’s Club monthly meeting: noon at Alice Hardie Stevens Center, at 603 E. University Ave. Meetings, on the second Thursday of every month through May, are open to the public and feature potluck dining and special speakers.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m. at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MCL Detachment 777 Marine Corps Birthday Celebration: No host cocktails 6 p.m., dinner and celebration 7 p.m. at Fraternal order of Eagles, 126 Lyon St. For Marines, Navy Corpsmen and friends. For tickets and more information, call 307-760-1525 or 307-745-4429.
NOV. 12
Zonta Club of Laramie Free Clothing Open House: 1-3 p.m. at third floor of Laramie Elks Lodge, 103 S. 2nd St. Gently used and donated clothing is available free of charge for women entering or in the workforce. This open house is on the second Saturday of the month during UW semesters.