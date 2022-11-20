SUNDAY
Walk with a Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming War Memorial Fieldhouse. Bring walking shoes and a friend. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
UW Faculty Recital Series: 3 p.m., at Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. Trio Goiânia featuring Brazilian musicians Alessandro Borgomanero, violinist, and Luciano Pontes, violist, along with UW music faculty member and pianist, Theresa Bogard. Admission is free.
Friends of Music organ concert: 3 p.m., at St. Matthew’s Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. Free of charge and open for everyone, especially children or young people who would like to know more about pipe organs. Concerts last about 90 minutes, and players are anyone who would like to play. For more information, contact Punch Williamson at 307-761-3889.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group meets: 5:30-6:45 p.m., at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Dr.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
WEDNESDAY
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea: No meeting is scheduled for the Thanksgiving holiday this week. For more information, visit visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
THURSDAY
Happy Thanksgiving!
All Albany County and city of Laramie administrative offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the holiday. Regular office hours will resume on Monday.
Collections of trash and recycling that usually occur on a Thursday will be picked up during the Wednesday before. The landfill/recycling center also will be closed on Thursday.
{p id=”isPasted”}Collections of trash and recycling will begin as normal on Friday, and the landfill/recycling center will have limited hours from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. For more information, visit the website cityoflaramie.org/solidwaste.
