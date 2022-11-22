TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
WEDNESDAY
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea: No meeting is scheduled for the Thanksgiving holiday this week. For more information, visit visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
THURSDAY
Happy Thanksgiving!
All Albany County and city of Laramie administrative offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the holiday. Regular office hours will resume on Monday.
Collections of trash and recycling that usually occur on a Thursday will be picked up during the Wednesday before. The landfill/recycling center also will be closed on Thursday.
Collections of trash and recycling will begin as normal on Friday, and the landfill/recycling center will have limited hours from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. For more information, visit the website cityoflaramie.org/solidwaste.
FRIDAY
American Legion Post 14 annual Black Friday blood drive: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at 417 E. Ivinson Ave. Sign up for a time to donate at donors.vitalant.org. Blood Drive Code: CO417.
SUNDAY
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m. at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Trauma & Crisis to Hope & Resilience Class: 6:30-8 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 S. 7th St., for anyone and everyone to explore stress with Pastor Nathan Keith, M.S., a chaplain certified with the International Conference of Police Chaplains. For more information, email pastornate3421@gmail.com.
