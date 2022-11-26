SUNDAY
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m. at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Trauma & Crisis to Hope & Resilience Class: 6:30-8 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 S. 7th St., for anyone and everyone to explore stress with Pastor Nathan Keith, M.S., a chaplain certified with the International Conference of Police Chaplains. For more information, email pastornate3421@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission: will be hosting a special meeting to consider publication and notice of amendments to the Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone at 2:15 p.m.; a work session to discuss the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality Chapter 23 Report at 3 p.m.; and a joint special meeting with the Laramie Planning Commission and Environmental Advisory Committee to discus the Casper Aquifer Protection Plan at 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend each of the Nov. 29 meetings via Zoom. The agenda and information about how to join the Zoom meetings can be found on the website co.albany.wy.us.
WEDNESDAY
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. For more information, visit visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m. at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Diabetes Support Group meets: 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Email questions@ivinsosnhospital.org for the link.
Fly-fishing rod building for veterans: 7-9 p.m., Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
FRIDAY
Laramie Elks Lodge Fundraiser: 5:30-7 p.m., at 103 S. 2nd St. Deb’s turkey pot pie, salad and dessert. Cost is $10 for members and guests. Limited quantities and call 307-742-2024 to reserve.
DEC. 3
Christmas Bazaar and Flea Market: 9-11 a.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St., east entrance. Baked goods, needlework/handicrafts, coffee, tea, chocolate, cards, gift wrap and flea market.
Ivinson’s Pinecone Gift Shop Holiday Open House: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at Ivinson Memorial Hospital, 255 N. 30th St. Free coffee, cookies and gift wrapping. Santa Clause will be there from noon-3 p.m.