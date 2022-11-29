TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches expected. * WHERE...Laramie Valley including the city of Laramie. The lowest snow totals will generally be found around Laramie. * WHEN...Until 2 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed roads and very low visibilities in falling snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission: will be hosting a special meeting to consider publication and notice of amendments to the Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone at 2:15 p.m.; a work session to discuss the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality Chapter 23 Report at 3 p.m.; and a joint special meeting with the Laramie Planning Commission and Environmental Advisory Committee to discus the Casper Aquifer Protection Plan at 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend each of the Nov. 29 meetings via Zoom. The agenda and information about how to join the Zoom meetings can be found on the website co.albany.wy.us.
WEDNESDAY
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. For more information, visit visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
University of Wyoming's "Lessons from Ukraine" seminar series: 3 p.m., at UW's College of Business Room 123. Laramie-based pediatrician Dr. Kent Kleppinger will be giving a presentation about his travels to Ukraine during the war and his experiences while volunteering in Kyiv to conduct medical work.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m. at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Diabetes Support Group meets: 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Email questions@ivinsosnhospital.org for the link.
Fly-fishing rod building for veterans: 7-9 p.m., Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
FRIDAY
Laramie Elks Lodge Fundraiser: 5:30-7 p.m., at 103 S. 2nd St. Deb’s turkey pot pie, salad and dessert. Cost is $10 for members and guests. Limited quantities and call 307-742-2024 to reserve.
SATURDAY
Christmas Bazaar and Flea Market: 9-11 a.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St., east entrance. Baked goods, needlework/handicrafts, coffee, tea, chocolate, cards, gift wrap and flea market.
Ivinson Hospital's Pinecone Gift Shop Holiday Sale and Open House: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at Ivinson Memorial Hospital west atrium (door No. 4), 255 N. 30th St. Free treats, gift wrapping and gift with purchase for the first 50 customers. Santa Clause will be there in the afternoon.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.