WEDNESDAY
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. For more information, visit visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
University of Wyoming’s “Lessons from Ukraine” seminar series: 3 p.m., at UW’s College of Business Room 123. Laramie-based pediatrician Dr. Kent Kleppinger will be giving a presentation about his travels to Ukraine during the war and his experiences while volunteering in Kyiv to conduct medical work.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m. at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Diabetes Support Group meets: 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Email questions@ivinsosnhospital.org for the link.
Fly-fishing rod building for veterans: 7-9 p.m., Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
FRIDAY
Laramie Elks Lodge Fundraiser: 5:30-7 p.m., at 103 S. 2nd St. Deb’s turkey pot pie, salad and dessert. Cost is $10 for members and guests. Limited quantities and call 307-742-2024 to reserve.
SATURDAY
Christmas Bazaar and Flea Market: 9-11 a.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St., east entrance. Baked goods, needlework/handicrafts, coffee, tea, chocolate, cards, gift wrap and flea market.
Ivinson Hospital’s Pinecone Gift Shop Holiday Sale and Open House: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at Ivinson Memorial Hospital west atrium (door No. 4), 255 N. 30th St. Free treats, gift wrapping and gift with purchase for the first 50 customers. Santa Clause will be there in the afternoon.
SUNDAY
Walk with a Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m. at UW Fieldhouse. Hear from health care professionals and get your steps in. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
UW Jazz Faculty presents Live Edge: 5 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Thrust Theatre. Join the University of Wyoming’s new jazz trio Live Edge featuring Ben Markley on piano, Seth Lewis on double bass and Andy Wheelock on percussion for their debut performance and advance listen of their debut record. Admission open to the public and free.
Trauma & Crisis to Hope & Resilience Class: 6:30-8 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 S. 7th St., for anyone and everyone to explore suicide prevention with Pastor Nathan Keith, M.S., a chaplain certified with the International Conference of Police Chaplains. For more information, email pastornate3421@gmail.com.