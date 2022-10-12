WEDNESDAY

Surviving and thriving after cancer (STAC): The fall season begins and runs through Nov. 9 to offer social support and education to leading a healthy lifestyle during and after cancer. Meets at noon and 5 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s Outpatient Rehabilitation Center, 255 N. 30th St. For more information, visit ivinsonhospital.org/stac

