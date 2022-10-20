THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Fly-fishing rod building for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
UW Theatre and Dance presents the tragedy “Antigone”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19-22, and 2 p.m. Oct. 23, at Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Main Stage. A talkback will follow the performance on Oct. 20. Tickets are available at tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984.
FRIDAY
Albany County CattleWomen meet: 11:30 a.m., location TBD. Visit wyaccw.com in the week before the meeting for location and more information.
Pumpkin Dunkin’ and Fall Festival: 5-7:30 p.m., at Laramie Community Recreation Center located at 920 Boulder Dr. Family fun pumpkin patch in the pool, arts and crafts and goodies galore. Admission is free with center membership or purchase of a day pass. One pumpkin per family and all pool rules apply, including capacity limits. For more information, visit the website cityoflaramie.org/pumpkin or call 307-721-5263.
SATURDAY
Laramie Foster Closet Fall Fest: Noon to 5 p.m., Albany County Fairgrounds.
University of Wyoming Homecoming Parade: 9:30 a.m. start. Parade route will begin at 14th Street and Grand Avenue, and will proceed west down Grand Avenue. It will turn north on 2nd Street for one block and then return east on Ivinson Avenue to 13th Street. The theme of this year’s Homecoming is “Dancing in the Dirt.”
SUNDAY
Laramie Women’s Club is hosting a BUNCO party: 12:30 p.m., at the Eppson Center for Seniors located at 1560 N. 3rd St. Tickets cost $20. For tickets or more information, contact Ina Buckner at 307-272-3562.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m. at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Veterans service office hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans Service Center at the UW Student Union, 1000 E. University Ave.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Trauma & Crisis to Hope & Resilience Class: 6:30-8 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 S. 7th St., for anyone and everyone to explore listening with Pastor Nathan Keith, M.S., a chaplain certified with the International Conference of Police Chaplains. For more information, email pastornate3421@gmail.com.
Laramie Chapter of the America Sewing Guild will meet: 7 p.m., at 4th Street Studios and Victorian Greenhouse, located at 315 S. 4th St. Local fiber artist Rene Willams will present a hands-on workshop. Workshop packets are $35, and register with Sue at srgreen@yahoo.com by Friday, Oct. 21.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
WEDNESDAY
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St. For more information, visit visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Oct. 27
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m. at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Fly-fishing rod building for veterans: 7-9 p.m., Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
Oct. 29
Women of the Moose Lodge are hosting Trunk or Treat: 10 a.m.-noon, located at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. 3rd St. Anyone interested in sponsoring a trunk, contact shutton@uwo.edu.
Scaramie 2022: 10 a.m.-noon, throughout downtown Laramie. Children of all ages in costume can visit participating businesses in a safe trick-or-treating environment.
Oct. 30
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m. at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Oct. 31
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Veterans service office hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans Service Center at the UW Student Union, 1000 E. University Ave.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Nov. 1
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Nov. 2
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St. For more information, visit visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m. in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
Nov. 3
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m. at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Diabetes Support Group meets: 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Email questions@ivinsosnhospital.org for the link.
Fly-fishing rod building for veterans: 7-9 p.m., Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.