SATURDAY
University of Wyoming Homecoming Parade: 9:30 a.m. start. Parade route will begin at 14th Street and Grand Avenue, and will proceed west down Grand Avenue. It will turn north on 2nd Street for one block and then return east on Ivinson Avenue to 13th Street. The theme of this year’s Homecoming is “Dancing in the Dirt.”
Laramie Foster Closet Fall Fest: Noon to 5 p.m., Albany County Fairgrounds.
UW Theatre and Dance presents the tragedy “Antigone”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19-22, and 2 p.m. Oct. 23, at Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Main Stage. Tickets are available at tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984.
SUNDAY
Laramie Women’s Club is hosting a BUNCO party: 12:30 p.m., at the Eppson Center for Seniors located at 1560 N. 3rd St. Tickets cost $20. For tickets or more information, contact Ina Buckner at 307-272-3562.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m. at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Veterans service office hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans Service Center at the UW Student Union, 1000 E. University Ave.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Trauma & Crisis to Hope & Resilience Class: 6:30-8 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 S. 7th St., for anyone and everyone to explore listening with Pastor Nathan Keith, M.S., a chaplain certified with the International Conference of Police Chaplains. For more information, email pastornate3421@gmail.com.
Laramie Chapter of the America Sewing Guild will meet: 7 p.m., at 4th Street Studios and Victorian Greenhouse, located at 315 S. 4th St. Local fiber artist Rene Willams will present a hands-on workshop. Workshop packets are $35, and register with Sue at srgreen@yahoo.com by Friday, Oct. 21.
Soap Box Night: 7 p.m. at Unitarian Church at 1402 E. Gibbon St. Sponsored by Progressive Voters Alliance, all candidates will have three minutes to get their message across, and the community is invited to hear what they have to say. The forum will be livestreamed and posted on the PVA Facebook page after the event.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
WEDNESDAY
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St. For more information, visit visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m. at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Fly-fishing rod building for veterans: 7-9 p.m., Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
Ghost Tours of Laramie city: are scheduled for Oct. 27-29. For reservations, call 307-760-8835.
FRIDAY
Day of the Dead/Día de los Muertos exhibit: 4-6 p.m., located at the American Heritage Center & UW Art Museum. The event will honor a syneretic cultural tradition from the Hispanic world, including the Latinx communities in the United States. The exhibit will continue for viewing through Nov. 2.
Relative Theatrics presents “Brilliant Traces” by Cindy Lou Johnson in partnership with United Way Albany County: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 2-5, Gryphon Threatre, Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 E. Garfield St. A pay-what-you-can will be featured Oct. 27. For more information and tickets, visit relativetheatrics.com.
Oct. 29
Women of the Moose Lodge are hosting Trunk or Treat: 10 a.m.-noon, located at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. 3rd St. Anyone interested in sponsoring a trunk, contact shutton@uwo.edu.
Scaramie 2022: 10 a.m.-noon, throughout downtown Laramie. Children of all ages in costume can visit participating businesses in a safe trick-or-treating environment.
Oct. 30
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m. at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Oct. 31
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Veterans service office hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans Service Center at the UW Student Union, 1000 E. University Ave.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Nov. 1
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Nov. 2
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St. For more information, visit visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m. in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
Nov. 3
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m. at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Diabetes Support Group meets: 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Email questions@ivinsosnhospital.org for the link.
Fly-fishing rod building for veterans: 7-9 p.m., Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.