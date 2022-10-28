FRIDAY
Ghost Tours of Laramie city: are scheduled for Oct. 27-29. For reservations, call 307-760-8835.
Day of the Dead/Día de los Muertos exhibit: 4-6 p.m., located at the American Heritage Center & UW Art Museum. The event will honor a syneretic cultural tradition from the Hispanic world, including the Latinx communities in the United States. The exhibit will continue for viewing through Nov. 2.
Relative Theatrics presents “Brilliant Traces” by Cindy Lou Johnson in partnership with United Way Albany County: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 2-5, Gryphon Threatre, Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 E. Garfield St. A pay-what-you-can will be featured Oct. 27. For more information and tickets, visit relativetheatrics.com.
UW Jazz Ensemble II: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Concert Hall, with guest saxophonist Jordan Vanhemert, who is a bandleader and performed throughout the United States leading his own groups and performing with others. He is currently director of jazz studies at the Schwob School of Music. The UW Jazz Studies concert is free and open to the public.
SATURDAY
Women of the Moose Lodge Trunk Or Treat: 10 a.m.-noon, located at the Moose Lodge parking lot at 409 S. 3rd St. Anyone interested in sponsoring a trunk, contact shutton@uwyo.edu.
Scaramie 2022: 10 a.m.-noon, throughout downtown Laramie. Children of all ages in costume can visit participating businesses in a safe trick-or-treating environment.
Laramie Elks Lodge Trunk Or Treat: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., located at First Interstate Bank parking lot located at 221 E. Ivinson Ave. Elks members will be handing out treats for children. For questions or more information, call 307-742-2024.
Women of the Moose Lodge Indian Taco Fundraiser: 5-7 p.m., located at the Moose Lodge at 409 S. 3rd St. A bake sale also will be available.
SUNDAY
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m. at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Veterans service office hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans Service Center at the UW Student Union, 1000 E. University Ave.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
WEDNESDAY
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St. For more information, visit visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m. in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m. at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Diabetes Support Group meets: 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Email questions@ivinsosnhospital.org for the link.
Fly-fishing rod building for veterans: 7-9 p.m., Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
Nov. 4
Laramie Elks Lodge Deb’s Fried Shrimp Dinner fundraiser: 5:30-7:30 p.m., located at 103 S. 2nd St. Cost is $15 for members and guests. Limited quantities, and to reserve call 307-721-2024.
The Unexpected Company Senior Theater: will present its newest production of “Six Slices of Life,” a series of short comedies about the follies of getting older at 7 p.m. on Nov 4-5 and 2 p.m. on Nov. 6 at Alice Hardie Stevens Center, located at 603 E. University Ave. Tickets are $15 and available now online at eppsoncenter.org (plus a $2 convenience fee) or in person at the Eppson Center for Seniors or the Laramie Plains Museum Carriage House.