SATURDAY
12th annual Kids Pumpkin Walk: Noon to 4 p.m., Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site. A fun family event featuring outdoor activities, indoor games, education, candy, treats and plenty of pumpkins. Cost is $4 for adults, 17 and younger admitted free.
SUNDAY
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m. at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Veterans service office hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans Service Center at the UW Student Union, 1000 E. University Ave.
Surviving and thriving after cancer (STAC): The fall season begins and runs through Nov. 9 to offer social support and education to leading a healthy lifestyle during and after cancer. Meets at Noon and 5 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s Outpatient Rehabilitation Center, 255 N. 30th St. For more information, visit ivinsonhospital.org/stac
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
South of Laramie Water & Sewer District board meeting: 5:30 p.m., 2461 County Shop Rd.
Albany County Republican Party meets: 6 p.m., Albany County Public Library.
Bras with a Cause: 6 p.m., Roxie’s on Grand, 221 E. Grand Ave. For tickets, information or to decorate a bra, visit wyomingbreastcancer.org.
WEDNESDAY
Surviving and thriving after cancer (STAC): The fall season begins and runs through Nov. 9 to offer social support and education to leading a healthy lifestyle during and after cancer. Meets at noon and 5 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s Outpatient Rehabilitation Center, 255 N. 30th St. For more information, visit ivinsonhospital.org/stac
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St. For more information, visit visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m. in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Fly-fishing rod building for veterans: 7-9 p.m., Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
Oct. 15
P.E.O. Pop-up Bargain Boutique: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at First Christian Church Fellowship at 2130 E. Garfield St. The event offers fresh cinnamon rolls, coffee and conversation all while shopping at a unique indoor tag sale. All proceeds support scholarships for women.
Oct. 16
Walk with a Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m. at UW Fieldhouse. Bring walking shoes and a friend. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Albany County Historic Preservation Board meets: 6 p.m. the second Monday of the month via Microsoft Teams. To attend and receive an invite, email a request to kcbard@charter.net.
Oct. 17
Veterans service office hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans Service Center at the UW Student Union, 1000 E. University Ave.
Progressive Voter Alliance sponsors Candidate Night: 7 p.m., at the Unitarian Church, 1402 Gibbon St. All are invited and will get three minutes to share their stories.
Oct. 18
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Ivinson Auxiliary’s Vera Bradley Bingo Fundraiser: 6 p.m., Albany County Fairgrounds Activities Building. Tickets on sale at Ivinson Hopital’s Pinecone Gift Shop and ANB Bank.
Oct. 19
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St. For more information, visit visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m. in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
Oct. 20
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Fly-fishing rod building for veterans: 7-9 p.m., Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
Oct. 21
Albany County CattleWomen meet: 11:30 a.m., location TBD. Visit wyaccw.com in the week before the meeting for location and more information.
Oct. 22
Laramie Foster Closet Fall Fest: Noon to 5 p.m., Albany County Fairgrounds.
Oct. 23
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Oct. 24
Veterans service office hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans Service Center at the UW Student Union, 1000 E. University Ave.
America Sewing Guild Laramie Chapter meets: 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St.
Oct. 25
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Oct. 26
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St. For more information, visit visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Oct. 27
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Fly-fishing rod building for veterans: 7-9 p.m., Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
Oct. 30
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Oct. 31
Veterans service office hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans Service Center at the UW Student Union, 1000 E. University Ave.
Nov. 1
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Nov. 2
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St. For more information, visit visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m. in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
Nov. 3
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Diabetes Support Group meets: 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Email questions@ivinsosnhospital.org for the link.
Fly-fishing rod building for veterans: 7-9 p.m., Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.