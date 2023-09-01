FRIDAY
Laramie American Legion Post 14 Fish FRYdays are back: 5:30-7:30 p.m., at 417 E. Ivinson Ave. The dinner is open to the public and cost $10 for fish, chips, side and dessert while supplies last. Open-mic on Friday nights also starts at 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Inaugural Recovery Walk Wyoming: Noon-5 p.m., at Washington Park. This is a clean, sober and fun event for people who want and support recovery. The event will feature speakers and a pot-luck. Participants are urged to bring their own lawn chair. For more information, email recoverywalkwyoming@gmail.com or call 307-286-8990.
Laramie Elks Lodge No. 582 Football and Fun Potato Bar: 2 p.m. (before Wyoming-Texas Tech Game), at 103 S. 2nd St. The event for members and guest cost $8 and includes all the toppings.
SUNDAY
Walk with a Doc: The event will not be happening this Sunday because of the Labor Day holiday weekend. It will resume on Sept. 17.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Labor Day closures: All Albany County and city of Laramie administrative offices will be closed for Labor Day. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday. City of Laramie trash and recycling that normally occur on Monday will be picked up on Tuesday. The landfill/recycling center also will be closed and reopen on Tuesday.
Ivinson Memorial Hospital Labor Day: Convenient Care will be open on Labor Day from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Check in online at bit.ly/ivinsonconvenient. Ivinson Medical Group, Outpatient Rehab, the Cancer Center, Medical Records and the Business Office will be closed on Labor Day.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or via Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
WEDNESDAY
Growing in Grace Outreach Ministry Bible study: 10 a.m., at The Grounds Internet & Coffee Lounge, 171 N. 3rd St. The study can also be attended via Zoom. For more information, contact Cyndi at 907-231-7740.
Albany County Genealogical Society free weekly research assistance: 1-4 p.m. on Wednesdays, at Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St. All age groups are welcome as historians from the Albany County Genealogical Society will be available to help anyone interested in researching their family history. For more information, contact ACGS Vice President Katie Morgan by email at pksmorgan@msn.com or by calling 307-399-3881.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at Laramie First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s free labor and delivery class: 5:30 p.m., in the Sugarloaf Conference Room on the third floor. The course is designed to help better understand the process of labor and delivery. It covers what to expect when it is time for a baby to be born, what to do when it is time and the laboring/delivery process. It will conclude with a brief tour of Ivinson’s women and children center. Register at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Diabetes Support Group meets: 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Email questions@ivinsosnhospital.org for the link.
Fly-tying classes for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
