David Dorfman Dance performance: 2 p.m., at University of Wyoming Arts and Sciences Auditorium. The UW Department of Theatre and Dance and the Neltje Center for Excellence in Creativity and the Arts will present Endowed Artists-in-Residence David Dorfman Dance in a gala performance of their acclaimed repertory work, "A (Way) Out of My Body” (2021). The performance uses “out-of-body” experience as a metaphor for our times and our body politic. Dancers propel themselves through space and time, attempting to pass the barrier of reality and plight into the realm of positivity and growth. The performance includes an original score composed by DDD’s four-person band. To purchase tickets, call 307-766-6666 or go online to www.tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984/event/1340406.

