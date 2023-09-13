WEDNESDAY
Growing in Grace Outreach Ministry Bible study: 10 a.m., at The Grounds Internet & Coffee Lounge, 171 N. 3rd St. The study can also be attended via Zoom. For more information, contact Cyndi at 907-231-7740.
Albany County Genealogical Society free weekly research assistance: 1-4 p.m. on Wednesdays, at Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St. All age groups are welcome as historians from the Albany County Genealogical Society will be available to help anyone interested in researching their family history. For more information, contact ACGS Vice President Katie Morgan by email at pksmorgan@msn.com or by calling 307-399-3881.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at Laramie First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Sip n’ Savor at the Wyoming Women’s History House: 4-6 p.m., at 317 S. 2nd St. Dr. Carol D. Frost, professor emerita of the University of Wyoming Geology Department, will speak about the 1905 stagecoach travels in Wyoming taken by Ethel Waxham Love as retold in the book “Lady’s Choice, Ethel Waxham’s Journals and Letters, 1905-1910” compiled by her granddaughter Barbara Love. The event is free and open to the public with limited seating on a first-come basis.
Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission regular meeting: 5 p.m., at Albany County Courthouse in the commissioner’s room, 525 E. Grand Ave. The meeting also is available via Zoom. For agendas and information about how to join the meeting on Zoom, visit online at http://www.co.albany.wy.us.
Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s Prenatal, Postpartum & Comfort Measures course: 5:30-6:30 p.m., in the Sugarloaf Conference Room on the third floor. The course covers what to expect during routine prenatal care, the changes to the body will go through in the coming weeks, healthy diet during pregnancy and warning signs for preterm labor. For more information, visit the website ivinsonhospital.org/calendar/event/211670. Register at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Laramie Elks Lodge No. 582 Queen of Hearts: 5:30-6:30 p.m., at 103 S. 2nd St. The dinner for members and guests will cost $7 and will feature ham and scalloped potatoes, salad and dessert.
Albany County Republican Party meets: 6 p.m., at Fox Run Golf Course, 489 Wyoming Highway 230.
Fly-tying classes for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
FRIDAY
Laramie American Legion Post 14 Fish FRYdays: 5:30-7:30 p.m., at 417 E. Ivinson Ave. The dinner is open to the public and cost $10 for fish, chips, side and dessert while supplies last. Open-mic on Friday nights also starts at 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Laramie Audubon Society’s Laramie Hotspots field trip: 8 a.m., meet at LaBonte Park north of the Feeding Laramie Valley building (corner of 9th and Sully streets). Join the organization to visit local “hot spots.” Depending on the weather and recent bird sightings, the group may visit Greenhill Cemetery, the University of Wyoming campus, Spring Creek (near LaPrele Park), LaBonte Park, and/or other favorite spots. Other locations will be identified based on the interests of the group.
Author E. Joe Brown book signing and singing: 10 a.m.-noon, at Blue Mountain Bookstore, 302 S. 2nd St. Award-Winning Author E. Joe Brown will sign copies of his book “A Cowboy’s Destiny.” The event will include a reading from his book and some favorite western songs performed by the author. It is the first book in the Kelly Can Saga. The story, set in the southwest in the early 1900s, follows 19-year-old Charlie Kelly, who lives with his family working a ranch outside of Fort Summer, New Mexico.
