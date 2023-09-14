FRIDAY
Laramie American Legion Post 14 Fish FRYdays: 5:30-7:30 p.m., at 417 E. Ivinson Ave. The dinner is open to the public and cost $10 for fish, chips, side and dessert while supplies last. Open-mic on Friday nights also starts at 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Laramie Audubon Society’s Laramie Hotspots field trip: 8 a.m., meet at LaBonte Park north of the Feeding Laramie Valley building (corner of 9th and Sully streets). Join the organization to visit local “hot spots.” Depending on the weather and recent bird sightings, the group may visit Greenhill Cemetery, the University of Wyoming campus, Spring Creek (near LaPrele Park), LaBonte Park, and/or other favorite spots. Other locations will be identified based on the interests of the group.
Free Prostate Screening Day: 8-11 a.m., at Ivinson Memorial Hospital's Meredith and Jeannie Ray Cancer Center. To schedule a free lab draw for the PSA blood test, call 307-755-4470.
Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild “Fabric, Yarn, & Sewing Supplies Sale”: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Albany County Fairgrounds Activity Building. Funds raised from the semi-annual fundraiser will help the chapter provide community textiles and sewing education workshops; support for the Albany County Fair 4-H Textiles & Clothing Construction Awards; and local, national and international service projects.
Author E. Joe Brown book signing and singing: 10 a.m.-noon, at Blue Mountain Bookstore, 302 S. 2nd St. Award-Winning Author E. Joe Brown will sign copies of his book “A Cowboy’s Destiny.” The event will include a reading from his book and some favorite western songs performed by the author. It is the first book in the Kelly Can Saga. The story, set in the southwest in the early 1900s, follows 19-year-old Charlie Kelly, who lives with his family working a ranch outside of Fort Summer, New Mexico.
SUNDAY
Celebrate Spanish Mass during Hispanic Heritage Month: 12:30 p.m., at St. Laurence O'Toole Catholic Church, 319 E. Grand Ave. The mass will feature Rev. Dan Gonzalez, and there will be a gathering in the basement of the church afterwards. Food will be donated by Andale Rapido.
Walk with a Doc: 1:30 p.m., last walk of the summer at Washington Park west shelter. Walk with a Doc is a national organization focused on encouraging healthy physical activity while reversing the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle. Free to the public, the event also will feature a healthcare discussion followed by the walk. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or via Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Progressive Voter Alliance meets: 7 p.m., at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laramie, 1402 Gibbon St. The event will feature Dwight Hicks and Gary Hulit, from the Laramie Cares Foundation. They will talk about preventing suicide through training and the organization's new 988 hotline. Debbie Hinkel also will speak about mental health and “Robbie’s House.”
TUESDAY
National Voter Registration Day: In addition to its regular hours at the Albany County Clerk’s office, staff will be at the Wyoming Women's History House, at 317 S. 3rd St., from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. People can register to vote, update current registration or get voting-related questions answered. The event is sponsored by the League of Women of Voters of Laramie.
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
Centennial Valley Community Church support group: 6-7:30 p.m., at 2741 Wyoming Highway 130, Centennial. The course is to help find hope and healing after the death of a loved one through GriefShare, a weekly grief support group lasting 13 weeks (from Sept. 12 through Dec. 5). For more information, contact Pastor Ken Stearns by email at cvccwyo@gmail.com or by calling 307-575-0226 or register online at griefshare.org/findagroup.
Albany County Historical Society meets: 7 p.m., at Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 E. University Ave. All members of the public are invited. Laramie historian Kim Viner will present a talk "Transitions in Early Laramie." Refreshments will be served. For more information or questions, contact Jane Nelson at 307-745-8541.
WEDNESDAY
Growing in Grace Outreach Ministry Bible study: 10 a.m., at The Grounds Internet & Coffee Lounge, 171 N. 3rd St. The study can also be attended via Zoom. For more information, contact Cyndi at 907-231-7740.
Albany County Genealogical Society free weekly research assistance: 1-4 p.m. on Wednesdays, at Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St. All age groups are welcome as historians from the Albany County Genealogical Society will be available to help anyone interested in researching their family history. For more information, contact ACGS Vice President Katie Morgan by email at pksmorgan@msn.com or by calling 307-399-3881.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at Laramie First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
