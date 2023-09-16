Calendar-Boomerang

SATURDAY

Laramie Audubon Society’s Laramie Hotspots field trip: 8 a.m., meet at LaBonte Park north of the Feeding Laramie Valley building (corner of 9th and Sully streets). Join the organization to visit local “hot spots.” Depending on the weather and recent bird sightings, the group may visit Greenhill Cemetery, the University of Wyoming campus, Spring Creek (near LaPrele Park), LaBonte Park, and/or other favorite spots. Other locations will be identified based on the interests of the group.

