National Voter Registration Day: In addition to its regular hours at the Albany County Clerk’s office, staff will be at the Wyoming Women's History House from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at 317 S. 2nd St. People can register to vote, update current registration or get voting-related questions answered. The event is sponsored by the League of Women of Voters of Laramie.
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
Centennial Valley Community Church support group: 6-7:30 p.m., at 2741 Wyoming Highway 130, Centennial. The course is to help find hope and healing after the death of a loved one through GriefShare, a weekly grief support group lasting 13 weeks (from Sept. 12 through Dec. 5). For more information, contact Pastor Ken Stearns by email at cvccwyo@gmail.com or by calling 307-575-0226 or register online at griefshare.org/findagroup.
Albany County Historical Society meets: 7 p.m., at Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 E. University Ave. All members of the public are invited. Laramie historian Kim Viner will present a talk "Transitions in Early Laramie." Refreshments will be served. For more information or questions, contact Jane Nelson at 307-745-8541.
WEDNESDAY
Growing in Grace Outreach Ministry Bible study: 10 a.m., at The Grounds Internet & Coffee Lounge, 171 N. 3rd St. The study can also be attended via Zoom. For more information, contact Cyndi at 907-231-7740.
Albany County Genealogical Society free weekly research assistance: 1-4 p.m. on Wednesdays, at Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St. All age groups are welcome as historians from the Albany County Genealogical Society will be available to help anyone interested in researching their family history. For more information, contact ACGS Vice President Katie Morgan by email at pksmorgan@msn.com or by calling 307-399-3881.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at Laramie First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Fly-tying classes for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
FRIDAY
Laramie American Legion Post 14 Fish FRYdays: 5:30-7:30 p.m., at 417 E. Ivinson Ave. The dinner is open to the public and cost $10 for fish, chips, side and dessert while supplies last. Open-mic on Friday nights also starts at 7:30 p.m.
