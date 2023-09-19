Calendar-Boomerang

TUESDAY

National Voter Registration Day: In addition to its regular hours at the Albany County Clerk’s office, staff will be at the Wyoming Women's History House from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at 317 S. 2nd St. People can register to vote, update current registration or get voting-related questions answered. The event is sponsored by the League of Women of Voters of Laramie.

