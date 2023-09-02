Calendar-Boomerang

SATURDAY

Inaugural Recovery Walk Wyoming: Noon-5 p.m., at Washington Park. This is a clean, sober and fun event for people who want and support recovery. The event will feature speakers and a pot-luck. Participants are urged to bring their own lawn chair. For more information, email recoverywalkwyoming@gmail.com or call 307-286-8990. 

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus