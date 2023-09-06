Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
WEDNESDAY
Growing in Grace Outreach Ministry Bible study: 10 a.m., at The Grounds Internet & Coffee Lounge, 171 N. 3rd St. The study can also be attended via Zoom. For more information, contact Cyndi at 907-231-7740.
Albany County Genealogical Society free weekly research assistance: 1-4 p.m. on Wednesdays, at Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St. All age groups are welcome as historians from the Albany County Genealogical Society will be available to help anyone interested in researching their family history. For more information, contact ACGS Vice President Katie Morgan by email at pksmorgan@msn.com or by calling 307-399-3881.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at Laramie First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s free labor and delivery class: 5:30 p.m., in the Sugarloaf Conference Room on the third floor. The course is designed to help better understand the process of labor and delivery. It covers what to expect when it is time for a baby to be born, what to do when it is time and the laboring/delivery process. It will conclude with a brief tour of Ivinson’s women and children center. Register at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Fly-tying classes for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
FRIDAY
Laramie American Legion Post 14 Fish FRYdays: 5:30-7:30 p.m., at 417 E. Ivinson Ave. The dinner is open to the public and cost $10 for fish, chips, side and dessert while supplies last. Open-mic on Friday nights also starts at 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Cowboy Breakfast at Ivinson: 9-11 a.m., at Ivinson Memorial Hospital's west parking lot. The event is a community tailgate for a free breakfast, coffee from the Human Bean, free UW shirts and swag, family games and activities.
