SATURDAY
Cowboy Breakfast at Ivinson: 9-11 a.m., at Ivinson Memorial Hospital's west parking lot. The event is a community tailgate for a free breakfast, coffee from the Human Bean, free UW shirts and swag, family games and activities.
Laramie Elks Lodge No. 582 Football and Food: 4 p.m. (after Wyoming-Portland State game), at 103 S. 2nd St. The event for members and guests will serve burgers and brats. Donations are accepted.
SUNDAY
David Dorfman Dance performance: 2 p.m., at University of Wyoming Arts and Sciences Auditorium. The UW Department of Theatre and Dance and the Neltje Center for Excellence in Creativity and the Arts will present Endowed Artists-in-Residence David Dorfman Dance in a gala performance of their acclaimed repertory work, "A (Way) Out of My Body” (2021). The performance uses “out-of-body” experience as a metaphor for our times and our body politic. Dancers propel themselves through space and time, attempting to pass the barrier of reality and plight into the realm of positivity and growth. The performance includes an original score composed by DDD’s four-person band. To purchase tickets, call 307-766-6666 or go online to www.tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984/event/1340406.
Colorado Chamber Players free chamber music recital: 3 p.m., at University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Recital Hall. The recital will feature works of Mozart, Brahms, and a world premiere cello duo by Gwyneth Walker inspired by Vedauwoo. Projected images of Vedauwoo will be provided by the American Heritage Center.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or via Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Albany County Historic Preservation Board meets: 6 p.m. via Microsoft Teams. To attend and receive an invite, email a request to kcbard@charter.net.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
Centennial Valley Community Church support group: 6-7:30 p.m., at 2741 Wyoming Highway 130, Centennial. The course is to help find hope and healing after the death of a loved one through GriefShare, a weekly grief support group lasting 13 weeks (from Sept. 12 through Dec. 5). For more information, contact Pastor Ken Stearns by email at cvccwyo@gmail.com or by calling 307-575-0226 or register online at griefshare.org/findagroup.
WEDNESDAY
Growing in Grace Outreach Ministry Bible study: 10 a.m., at The Grounds Internet & Coffee Lounge, 171 N. 3rd St. The study can also be attended via Zoom. For more information, contact Cyndi at 907-231-7740.
Albany County Genealogical Society free weekly research assistance: 1-4 p.m. on Wednesdays, at Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St. All age groups are welcome as historians from the Albany County Genealogical Society will be available to help anyone interested in researching their family history. For more information, contact ACGS Vice President Katie Morgan by email at pksmorgan@msn.com or by calling 307-399-3881.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at Laramie First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission regular meeting: 5 p.m., at Albany County Courthouse in the commissioner's room, 525 E. Grand Ave. The meeting also is available via Zoom. For agendas and information about how to join the meeting on Zoom, visit online at http://www.co.albany.wy.us.
Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s Prenatal, Postpartum & Comfort Measures course: 5:30-6:30 p.m., in the Sugarloaf Conference Room on the third floor. The course covers what to expect during routine prenatal care, the changes to the body will go through in the coming weeks, healthy diet during pregnancy and warning signs for preterm labor. For more information, visit the website ivinsonhospital.org/calendar/event/211670. Register at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Albany County Republican Party meets: 6 p.m., at Fox Run Golf Course, 489 Wyoming Highway 230.
Fly-tying classes for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
