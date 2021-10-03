SUNDAY
Walk with a Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the UW Fieldhouse. Per UW policy, face masks are required. Bring walking shoes and a friend. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
MONDAY
$25 gift card COVID-19 vaccine incentives: Sign up this and for other weekly raffles and get more information at https://bit.ly/calltheshotslaramie.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares quilting group meets: 9 a.m. Hunter Hall Room 1 of St. Matthews Cathedral. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, call Cathy at 307-760-2512.
Laramie City Council regular meeting: 6:30 p.m. via Zoom, cable Channel 191 or the city’s YouTube channel. For more information call 307-721-5220. Zoom link: https://tinyurl.com/2ee2835h.
UW Planetarium presents “Wyoming Skies”: 7 p.m. Explore what’s up in the sky around Wyoming.
WEDNESDAY
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m. in Harbon Park, 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts labor and delivery education: 5:30 p.m. in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s and dementia meets: 3 p.m. for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
UW Symphony Orchestra performs: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center Concert Hall.
FRIDAY
UW Planetarium presents “Astrobiology”: 7 p.m. Is there anybody out there? The search for extraterrestrial life continues as scientists scour the solar system for signs of ancient or modern signs of life.
SATURDAY
UW Planetarium presents “Distant Worlds Alien Life”: 2 p.m. This is a beautiful planetarium film exploring one of the most enduring questions of humankind — are we alone?
UW Department of Music presents “WYO-SING!: A Choral Showcase of the UW Choirs”: 7:30 p.m. at BCPA Concert Hall. Call 307-766-6666 for tickets.
Oct. 10
Walk with a Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the UW Fieldhouse. Per UW policy, face masks are required. Bring walking shoes and a friend. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
Oct. 11
What’s closed for Columbus Day: Albany County and city of Laramie offices are closed; the landfill is closed; trash and recycling collection that normally happens on Monday will be done Tuesday; post office, closed; most banks, closed; most retail and grocery stores, open.
$25 gift card COVID-19 vaccine incentives: Sign up this and for other weekly raffles and get more information at https://bit.ly/calltheshotslaramie.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Albany County Historic Preservation Board: 6 p.m. the second Monday of the month via Microsoft Teams. To attend and receive an invite, email a request to kcbard@charter.net.
Oct. 12
Prayers & Squares quilting group meets: 9 a.m. Hunter Hall Room 1 of St. Matthews Cathedral. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, call Cathy at 307-760-2512.
Albany County Republican Party meets: 6 p.m. at Rock Church, 402 Corhell Road.
Oct. 13
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m. in Harbon Park, 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Oct. 14
Albany County Public Health Flu Clinic: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lincoln Community Center, 365 W. Grand Ave. Shots are free with most insurance.
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s and dementia meets: 3 p.m. for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
UW Department of Music presents “Trio Concert”: 7:30 p.m. at BCPA Concert Hall. Free to attend or livestream at youtu.be/TqhcdmYll_g.
Oct. 15
UW Planetarium presents “Lunar Exploration: Apollo & Artemis”: 7 p.m. See the history of lunar exploration and learn about the newest efforts to get humanity back to the moon.
Oct. 16
UW Planetarium presents “Observe the Moon Night”: 6 p.m. The STAR Observatory on the roof of the Physical Sciences building will be open to the public for observing the moon, weather permitting.
UW Department of Music presents “Formosa Duo”: 7:30 p.m. Features Sam Ou on cello and Chi-Chen Wu on piano at BCPA Concert Hall. Free livestream at youtu.be/DOuoWzPfxG0.
Oct. 17
Walk with a Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the UW Fieldhouse. Per UW policy, face masks are required. Bring walking shoes and a friend. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
Oct. 18
Oct. 19
UW Planetarium presents “Wyoming Skies”: 7 p.m. What’s up in the sky around Wyoming: stars, constellations, planets, meteor showers and more.
Oct. 20
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m. in Harbon Park, 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts labor and delivery education: 5:30 p.m. in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
Oct. 22
UW Planetarium presents “WIRO Open House”: 6 p.m. Annual open house for the Wyoming InfraRed Observatory at Jelm Mountain. Contact 307-766-6150 or physics@uwyo.edu for more information.
Oct. 23
UW Planetarium presents “The Sun Our Living Star”: 2 p.m. The Sun has shone on our world for 4.5 billion years. Discover the secrets of our star and experience never-before-seen images of the Sun’s violent surface.
Oct. 29
Safe treats at Albany County Courthouse: 3-5 p.m., stop by for a safe trick-or-treat with the kids. The county planning office, 1002 S. 3rd St., also will participate.
UW Planetarium presents “James Webb Space Telescope with Dr. Daniel Dale”: 7 p.m. The next generation space telescope is set to be launched later this year with an epic mission to send a tennis court-sized observatory past the moon.
Oct. 30
UW Planetarium presents “Two Small Pieces of Glass”: 2 p.m. Explore the wonder and discovery made my astronomers throughout the last 400 years though the invention and improvement of the telescope.