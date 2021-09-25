SATURDAY
ANNUAL WYOMING ARCHAEOLOGY FAIR is at Territorial Prison State Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is a free event with hands-on activities for the family.
WYOMING PROMISE, a statewide group working for campaign finance reform, will host a discussion with American Promise President Jeff Clements at 3 p.m. at the Albany County Public Library, 301 S. Eighth St.
CIVIL AIR PATROL LARAMIE FLIGHT will hold a fundraising car wash from 1-4 p.m. at St. Paul’s Newman Center, 1800 Grand Ave.
LARAMIE AUDOBON SOCIEITY will host a trip to the Hutton Lake National Wildlife refuge. Meet at 8 a.m., Oct. 2 at the viewing platform.
SUNDAY
WALK WITH A DOC from 1:30-2:30 p.m. every first and third Sunday at the Washington Park west shelter. Bring walking shoes and a friend. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
FIRST UNITEED METHODIST CHURCH hosts weekly Jesus and Me for kids ages kindergarten through fifth grade from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Grades six through eight meet every other week from 5;30-7:30 p.m. starting Oct. 3.
MONDAY
ALBANY COUNTY HISTORIC PRESERVATION BOARD meets at 6 p.m. the second Monday of the month via Microsoft Teams. To attend and receive an invite, email a request to kcbard@charter.net.
TUESDAY
PRAYERS & SQUARES quilting group meets at 9 a.m. weekly in Room 1 in Hunter Hall of St. Matthews Cathedral. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, call Cathy at 307-760-2512.
ALBANY COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY will meet at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at Rock Church, 402 Corhell Road.
WEDNESDAY
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA meets at 1:30 p.m. in Harbon Park, 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
LABOR AND DELIVERY EDUCATION classes are back and in-person, hosted by Ivinson’s women’s health team. The labor and delivery class next meets at 5:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
THURSDAY
CAREGIVERS FOR LOVED ONES WITH ALZHEIMER/DEMENTIA meets weekly at 3 p.m. for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
UNIVERSITY OF WYOMING WIND SYMPHONY will present its Fall Pops Concert at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students not attending UW. It is free for UW students. Call 307-766-6666 to buy tickets or visit uwyo.edu/finearts.
ONGOING
$25 IN GIFT CARDS are being offered as an incentive to get the COVID-19 vaccine. To cash in on this limited offer, sign up this and for other weekly raffles and get more information at https://bit.ly/calltheshotslaramie.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS meet every day at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.