FRIDAY
City of Laramie offices closed: In observance of Christmas, city administrative offices will be closed. Visit cityoflaramie.org for information on holiday schedules for trash pickup, recycling and the Recreation Center.
Albany County offices closed: In observance of the Christmas holiday, county administrative offices will be closed. Normal hours will resume Monday.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service: 4 p.m., Harvest Church, 2535 Harvest Dr.
SATURDAY, CHRISTMAS DAY
Laramie Elks Community Christmas Dinner: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Lodge, 103 S. 2nd St. Free and open to the public. Call 307-742-2024 by Dec. 23 to sign up for a delivered meal.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
Joint Albany County Commission and Laramie City Council work session: 6 p.m., via Zoom. For more information, call 307-721-5220.
Dec. 31
City of Laramie offices closed: In observance of the New Year’s holiday. Offices will reopen on Tuesday.
Albany County offices closed: In observance of the New Year holiday, county administrative offices will be closed. Normal hours will resume Monday.
Laramie Jubilee Day Royalty Fundraiser: 5:30 p.m., Albany County Fairgrounds Activities Building. Cost: $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12, free for children younger than 5.
Jan. 1
Lake Hattie Ice Fishing Derby: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lake Hattie in Laramie. Call 307-745-5425 to register.
Jan. 2
Lake Hattie Ice Fishing Derby: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lake Hattie in Laramie. Call 307-745-5425 to register.
Jan. 3
City of Laramie offices closed: In observance of the New Year’s holiday. Offices will reopen on Tuesday.
Jan. 7
UW Planetarium presents “Solar System Vacation”: 7 p.m. A tour of the most exciting and relaxing locations around the solar system, from giant ice glaciers to lava lakes and aurorae.
Jan. 8
UW Planetarium presents “From Earth to the Universe”: 2 p.m. A desire to comprehend the universe may well be humanity’s oldest shared intellectual experience. Yet, only recently have we truly begun to grasp our place in the vast cosmos.
Jan. 11
UW Planetarium presents “Wyoming Skies”: 7 p.m. What’s up in the sky around Wyoming: stars, constellations, planets, meteor showers and more.
Jan. 14
UW Planetarium presents “Indigenous Astronomies of the American West”: 7 p.m. Discover the star knowledge of the west from ancient medicine wheels, petroglyphs and oral stories from elders.
Jan. 15
UW Planetarium presents “Mexica Archaeoastronomy”: This presentation illustrates the important role played by astronomical observation for the evolution of pre-Hispanic cultures in central Mexico.
