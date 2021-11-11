THURSDAY
What’s closed/open for Veterans Day: Post office, closed; mail delivery, none; city trash pickup, will run as usual; landfill/recycling, open modified hours 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; city offices, closed; county offices, closed; state offices, closed; federal offices, closed; banks, most closed; grocery stores, most open; bars/liquor, most open; retail stores, some open; rec center, open; public schools, open; WyoTech, open; library, open; Boomerang, open.
Small business webinar on retail merchandising for the holidays: 10-11 a.m. Presenter Tom Shay is a fourth-generation small business owner and will explore how the widespread shortage of workers may affect your holiday season. Free to attend online at https://tinyurl.com/4v7cjcv5.
Veterans Day Breakfast: 6-9 a.m., American Legion Post 14. Free for all veterans and emergency responders.
Veterans Day Ceremony: 11 a.m., American Legion Post 14.
Laramie Women’s Club meets: 11:30 a.m., for a potluck. Email buckner_ina@yahoo.com to RSVP.
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: Meets weekly at 3 p.m. for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Free stress relief clinic: 1-2 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Wind Symphony presents “Celebration”: 7:30 p.m., BCPA Concert Hall. For tickets, call 307-766-6666.
FRIDAY
Relative Theatrics Film Fest presents “And the Wind Howls”: 7:30 p.m., Gryphon Theatre.
UW Planetarium presents “You Are a Star!”: 7 p.m. Take a journey through space and time from the big bang 14 billion lightyears to now.
SATURDAY
UW Pre-Veterinary Club Pet Wash: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Alpine Animal Hospital.
UW Planetarium presents “The Sun: Our Living Star”: 2 p.m. The Sun has shown on our world for 4.5 billion years and you won’t want to miss this visually striking show about the most important star in our lives.
UW Choirs present “Music in the Air: Songs of Love, Peace and Praise”: 7:30 p.m., BCPA Concert Hall. For tickets, call 307-766-6666 or visit uwyo.edu/finearts.
Relative Theatrics Film Fest presents “Loneliness was a Pandemic”: 7:30 p.m., Gryphon Theatre.
SUNDAY
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive. To attend or for more information, contact. Dr. Lou Farley at 307-742-8948.
Relative Theatrics Film Fest presents “Riding Bicycles in the Rain”: 2 p.m., Gryphon Theatre.
MONDAY
Laramie Tai Chi and tea: Meets at 1:30 p.m. weekly at the north end of the stadium in Laramie Plainsman Park, North 15th and Reynolds. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Laramie Building Authority meets: 2 p.m. via Zoom. Call 669-900-6833 and enter meeting ID: 885 8406 6699, and passcode: 385566.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
UW Symphony Orchestra presents “Salute to Heroes”: 7:30 p.m., UW Buchanan Center Concert Hall.
WEDNESDAY
Laramie Tai Chi and tea: Meets at 1:30 p.m. weekly at the north end of the stadium in Laramie Plainsman Park, North 15th and Reynolds. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Night with a Midwife: 5:30 p.m., Cask 307.
Surviving and Thriving After Cancer: Offers social support and education to leading a healthy lifestyle during and after cancer. Two sessions at noon and 6 p.m. Learn more at ivinsonhospital.org/stac.
Nov. 18
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: Meets weekly at 3 p.m. for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Free stress relief clinic: 1-2 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
Nov. 19
Free stress relief clinic: Noon to 1 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
Relative Theatrics Film Fest presents “The Care and Feeding of Small Animals”: 7:30 p.m., Gryphon Theatre.
Relative Theatrics Film Fest presents “Tight End”: 7:30 p.m., Gryphon Theatre.
Nov. 20
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
Nov. 21
Organ concert sponsored by St. Matthews Episcopal Cathedral: 3 p.m., UW A&S Auditorium.
Nov. 22
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Nov. 23
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.